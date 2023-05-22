BCCI confirms Adidas as new India jersey sponsor

The Indian men's team wore kits made by Killer in their latest series against Australia as part of an ad hoc deal at the start of 2023 that is set to expire in May. The agreement had been reached upon after MPL had cut short their three-year partnership with BCCI that was worth INR 9 crore alongwith an additional IINR 65 lakh for every game played. Before MPL, Nike had served as India's jersey sponsor till 2020.