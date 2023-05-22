BCCI confirms Adidas as new India jersey sponsor
India's current jersey maker Killer's contract is set to run out in May according to reports|
BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary Jay Shah revealed on Monday via Twitter that an agreement had been finalized with Adidas to be team India's new jersey maker. The German brand was preceded by Killer after MPL had signaled an abrupt end to their three-year contract.
India cricket team's time with Killer has come to a close and the team would wear jerseys sponsored by German sportswear giant Adidas when they take the field for the World Test Championship Final at The Oval on June 7 against Australia. The development was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah following widespread speculation regarding the same.
"I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's partnership with @adidas as a kit sponsor. We are committed to growing the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. Welcome aboard, @adidas," Shah tweeted.
The Indian men's team wore kits made by Killer in their latest series against Australia as part of an ad hoc deal at the start of 2023 that is set to expire in May. The agreement had been reached upon after MPL had cut short their three-year partnership with BCCI that was worth INR 9 crore alongwith an additional IINR 65 lakh for every game played. Before MPL, Nike had served as India's jersey sponsor till 2020.
According to Hindustan Times, the deal with Adidas is for a period of five years.