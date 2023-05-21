IPL 2023| Twitter reacts as GT crush RCB’s playoff hopes with six-wicket win

As soon as Royal Challengers Bangalore were invited to bat first in the do or die game against Gujrat Titans, Virat Kohli was the protagonist in the story while others played supporting characters. Kohli and du Plessis started with a cautious approach gathering just 10 runs from two overs. However, both of them put foot on the pedal soon after taking the team to 62/0 till the fielding restrictions were in place. Du Plessis (28) walked back to the pavilion two overs after while Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror joined him there in quick time reducing RCB to 93/3 from 10 overs. Kohli kept displaying his brilliance from one end while Michael Bracewell (26 runs from 16 balls) played a cameo to add 47 runs for the fourth wicket. After Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a golden duck, Anuj Rawat contributed another quick 23 runs. But it was all about RCB’s ace batter, who stepped up in an important clash scoring 101 runs including 13 boundaries en route a consecutive hundred helping the team post a total of 197/5.