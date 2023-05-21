IPL 2023| Twitter reacts as GT crush RCB’s playoff hopes with six-wicket win
Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets|
(IPL)
Gujarat Titans turned out to be an obstacle in Royal Challengers Banglore’s path to the playoffs as they beat the latter by six wickets. Shubman Gill carved a knock of 104* from 52 balls while Vijay Shankar also played a crucial role in guiding GT to a victory with a knock of 53 runs.
As soon as Royal Challengers Bangalore were invited to bat first in the do or die game against Gujrat Titans, Virat Kohli was the protagonist in the story while others played supporting characters. Kohli and du Plessis started with a cautious approach gathering just 10 runs from two overs. However, both of them put foot on the pedal soon after taking the team to 62/0 till the fielding restrictions were in place. Du Plessis (28) walked back to the pavilion two overs after while Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror joined him there in quick time reducing RCB to 93/3 from 10 overs. Kohli kept displaying his brilliance from one end while Michael Bracewell (26 runs from 16 balls) played a cameo to add 47 runs for the fourth wicket. After Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a golden duck, Anuj Rawat contributed another quick 23 runs. But it was all about RCB’s ace batter, who stepped up in an important clash scoring 101 runs including 13 boundaries en route a consecutive hundred helping the team post a total of 197/5.
Chasing a target of 198 on a flat track at Chinnaswamy, Wriddhiman Saha departed back to the pavilion without scoring much to bring Vijay Shankar to the crease, He, along with Shubman Gill, guided the visitors to 51/1 at the conclusion of the powerplay. The Indian duo put the opposition bowlers to the sword orchestrating a partnership of 123 runs from 71 balls before Shankar was dismissed for a well made 53 runs. Needing to chase 50 runs from five overs, Dasun Shanka and David Miller could not see the game out and left with the equation at 27 off 14 deliveries. Shubhman Gill kept anchoring the innings with his fluent strokeplay and not only brought up his second century in as many games but also ended RCB’s chance of making the playoffs securing a six wicket win.
Superb talent
What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023
Badly needed
Come here, let’s hug each other. Come RCB fans.— Danish Sait (@DanishSait) May 21, 2023
Happiness
When Shubman Gill helps you qualify. #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/oZ7WvIUxzq— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2023
Party
Gambhir and Naveen after RCB's exit. #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/RrhuY35vF9— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2023
King
King Shubhman Gill supremacy 🔥#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/XRLVoPmW9X— 𝐁𝐀𝐁𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@yaga_18) May 21, 2023
+1
16 years and counting #RCBvGT 😞 pic.twitter.com/DoQ2PnJ0oL— keshu (@Keshu__12) May 21, 2023
Don't stop
Naveen ul haq & gautam gambhir right now:#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/AFNYAC4pCf— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 21, 2023
ILY
Bearing the loss with a smile on face, i love you man, never ever change Virat Kohli. 🤍#RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/EAwLZPGLaO— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 21, 2023
Special
Special effort by Virat to get back to back hundreds but Shubhman Gill was extra special today. Unfortunately for RCB, a title remains elusive and will have to wait for more. Congratulations to Gujarat, Chennai, Lucknow and Mumbai for making it to the the top 4. #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/7JEvqPXj6B— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) May 21, 2023
Gilled!
Gill complete his century nd wining crucial game for Mumbai— . (@single_soul1) May 21, 2023
Meanwhile Sara in Mumbai #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/wrtmXgmzYv