IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter and Chepauk crowd go berserk after Nalkande overstepping gives Gaikwad early lifeline
Gaikwad was awarded with a lifeline in IPL 2023 playoffs.|
(IPL)
Thanks to the usage of technology in modern-day cricket, whatever happens on the field is noticed. Youngster Darshan Nalkande had a massive moment in his career when he got ace batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, but his overstepping, displayed on the big screen a little later, turned everything upside down.
After winning the toss and opting to field first, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya made a surprise move by announcing the inclusion of uncapped Darshan Nalkande in place of Yash Dayal. The 24-year-old made his IPL debut last year with the Titans but did not play a single game this season until Tuesday when the defending champions were going up against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for Qualifier 1. However, the lanky fast bowler made an instant impact, outfoxing Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first of his three opening balls of the spell, but only to get disappointed later on.
It was an excellent cutter from Nalkande which was pitched at length delivery outside the off stump. Gaikwad was not sure how to play before committing early against it. The ball went straight to Shubman Gill, who was placed at short mid-wicket, and in the process, the in-form batter was all set to return to the pavilion after scoring 2 off 4 balls.
While the Chepauk crowd could not believe what just happened and went silent, a replay on the big screen changed their mood all of a sudden. It showed Nalkande had overstepped before releasing the ball which got rid of Gaikwad, and thus, it was given a no-ball, resulting in Gaikwad getting a lifeline. The stylish batter took the opportunity with both hands, scoring 12 runs off the next three deliveries, and the mixed fortunes in the middle led the Twitterati to react to the incident.
