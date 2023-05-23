IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter and Chepauk crowd go berserk after Nalkande overstepping gives Gaikwad early lifeline

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya made a surprise move by announcing the inclusion of uncapped Darshan Nalkande in place of Yash Dayal. The 24-year-old made his IPL debut last year with the Titans but did not play a single game this season until Tuesday when the defending champions were going up against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk for Qualifier 1. However, the lanky fast bowler made an instant impact, outfoxing Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first of his three opening balls of the spell, but only to get disappointed later on.