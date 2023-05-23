More Options

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter criticizes MS Dhoni for strategic time-wasting allowing Matheesha Pathirana to bowl full quota

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Dhoni was having a chat with the umpires at Chepauk.

Certain players are known for being good boys, but sometimes they turn into devils to gain an advantage that is not strictly within the rules of the game. MS Dhoni was involved in a discussion with umpires when he realized he might not have the luxury of Matheesha Pathirana’s full quota.

Despite scoring 1 off 2 balls with the bat, MS Dhoni made headlines on Tuesday during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. The 41-year-old tactically rotated his bowlers to restrict the Titans to 157 after asking them to chase 173 to lead CSK to make yet another final in the competition. Out of his brilliant moves throughout the innings, one which stood out the most was the strategic argument he got into with the on-field umpires Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Chris Gaffaney.

It all began when Dhoni brought in Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the 16th over. The Titans, at that point, were well behind, requiring 71 more runs with four wickets in hand, and Pathirana still had three overs left. However, the umpires were not allowing Pathirana because he was more time off the field rather than on it. But the CSK skipper knew how important Pathirana’s each over was, and thus, went on to chat with the umpires to rethink the decision. The umpire eventually allowed Pathirana to bowl, possibly because Dhoni might have told them he was ready to add the delay for the over rate. The Twitterati had a mixed opinion about Dhoni following the incident, but to be fair, it was a bold and strategic move to take his side to the final.

