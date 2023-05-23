IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter criticizes MS Dhoni for strategic time-wasting allowing Matheesha Pathirana to bowl full quota

It all began when Dhoni brought in Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the 16th over. The Titans, at that point, were well behind, requiring 71 more runs with four wickets in hand, and Pathirana still had three overs left. However, the umpires were not allowing Pathirana because he was more time off the field rather than on it. But the CSK skipper knew how important Pathirana’s each over was, and thus, went on to chat with the umpires to rethink the decision. The umpire eventually allowed Pathirana to bowl, possibly because Dhoni might have told them he was ready to add the delay for the over rate. The Twitterati had a mixed opinion about Dhoni following the incident, but to be fair, it was a bold and strategic move to take his side to the final.