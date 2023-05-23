IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter criticizes MS Dhoni for strategic time-wasting allowing Matheesha Pathirana to bowl full quota
Dhoni was having a chat with the umpires at Chepauk.|
Certain players are known for being good boys, but sometimes they turn into devils to gain an advantage that is not strictly within the rules of the game. MS Dhoni was involved in a discussion with umpires when he realized he might not have the luxury of Matheesha Pathirana’s full quota.
Despite scoring 1 off 2 balls with the bat, MS Dhoni made headlines on Tuesday during Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. The 41-year-old tactically rotated his bowlers to restrict the Titans to 157 after asking them to chase 173 to lead CSK to make yet another final in the competition. Out of his brilliant moves throughout the innings, one which stood out the most was the strategic argument he got into with the on-field umpires Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Chris Gaffaney.
It all began when Dhoni brought in Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the 16th over. The Titans, at that point, were well behind, requiring 71 more runs with four wickets in hand, and Pathirana still had three overs left. However, the umpires were not allowing Pathirana because he was more time off the field rather than on it. But the CSK skipper knew how important Pathirana’s each over was, and thus, went on to chat with the umpires to rethink the decision. The umpire eventually allowed Pathirana to bowl, possibly because Dhoni might have told them he was ready to add the delay for the over rate. The Twitterati had a mixed opinion about Dhoni following the incident, but to be fair, it was a bold and strategic move to take his side to the final.
Bizzare scenes!
Tactics
MS Dhoni Intentionally wasted time so that pathirana can bowl even though being off the field for certain period of time..— Cric8ly 🏏 (@MR_Alpha_21) May 23, 2023
No wonder why they were banned 🚫#CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/2pkzAnA42a
It was a big gamble
CSK 2 overs behind after waiting for Pathirana to bowl. Proper gamble from Dhoni here with one fielder short in those two overs. #CSKvsGT #IPL2023— Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 23, 2023
This shouldn't be acceptable
Pathirana was out of the field for more than 9 minutes and came suddenly to bowl. Here the rule is that Pathirana should present atleast 9 minutes on the field to bowl his over but what Dhoni was chatting with umpires??— Priyansh (@priyansh_45) May 23, 2023
This isn't acceptable at all. pic.twitter.com/NML3LikBc3
True
If you think mankading is against the spirit, then you must be absolutely howling at Dhoni wasting time arguing with the umpires until Pathirana could bowl the 16th over, since he'd been off the field for some minutes.— cricketingview (@cricketingview) May 23, 2023
Yup
This is me completely guessing what happened there, but I get the feeling Dhoni decided to wait for the required minutes for Pathirana to bowl, instead of using up another over elsewhere. With the trade-off that CSK will face a fielder penalty in the end.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) May 23, 2023
Again, complete guess.
No-one
No csk fan will point out how dhoni was fighting with the umpire and wasted 4 mins just because pathirana couldn't bowl this over as he was out for sometime and yes csk will win another "fair play " award— ⚪ (@shahnawazz_18) May 23, 2023
Unbelievable
Dhoni is bigger than Umpire? Why Pathirana bowled even after time violence? Unbelievable.— Souvik Roy (@souvikroy_SRT) May 23, 2023
Just bizarre
So Dhoni Stopped the game until Pathirana became eligible to bowl again.. Bizarre 🤣 #IPL2023 #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/qSjSwrfYTW— MaahiWay (@Soham9907) May 23, 2023
Correct
Pathirana isn't eligible to bowl that over as he wasn't on the filed.. and he need to be for 4 mins..— ROHITxSKY (@INDIAxxMI) May 23, 2023
So that Dhoni stops play for 4 mins without giving to another bowler... And umpires gave permission for that.....
And they call others fixers 😂🤣😭😭🤣😭🤣🤣🤣🤣#CSKvsGT
