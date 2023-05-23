IPL 2023, GT vs CSK | Twitter lauds unplayable Ravindra Jadeja as his sharp turn stuns castled David Miller
Bowlers often produce excellent spells which mesmerize the spectators, but when the batters remain bamboozled for a while after being cooked, scenes become electric. Ravindra Jadeja had one such night, and his brilliant ball which cleaned up David Miller left the batter stunned at the crease.
Coming to play Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in their own backyard Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings’ Ravindra Jadeja had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in order to take his side to the final. The 34-year-old did not disappoint, scoring an unbeaten 16-ball 22 to take his side to 172/7, and followed it up with an excellent spell of 2/18. The one wicket which was arguably his most important contribution was the wicket of David Miller, who could have made the chase a walk in the park on a tough Chepauk track had he stayed a bit longer.
It was the third ball of the 13th over, and Jadeja’s penultimate delivery of the spell which got the dangerous Miller out for just 4 off 6 balls. The sharp turn, which was pitched on length, skid through Miller before he attempted to flick, leading the ball to hit his pads before ratting the stumps. The manner in which Miller lost his wicket left him lost for words for some time, while Jadeja and other CSK players began to celebrate the crucial wicket. The Twitterati too were delighted to see Jadeja bowling wonderfully and sang praises of the great CSK all-rounder.
Ravi Jadeja has delivered a decisive blow for CSK.— Arun dogra (@Arundog92655094) May 23, 2023
What a beauty @imjadeja ... Sir Jadeja ka kamaal, #davidmiller dumbfounded !!— Apurb Maharana (@itsAMsimply) May 23, 2023
David Miller dismissed for 4 in 6 balls.— Sajawal Speakes (@sajawal_speakes) May 23, 2023
David Miller couldn't believe how he got out. Jadeja got him.#GTvsCSK #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/UgnXPFnvBj— Silly Context (@sillycontext) May 23, 2023
David Miller gone for 4(6) pic.twitter.com/WiIkJ5A5lk— MK (@my_sad_soul) May 23, 2023
Once a choker always a choker— Prasad (@Mangesh99702168) May 23, 2023
Reactions after wicket of David Miller. #CSKvsGT pic.twitter.com/EAiEh2BMHM— अमन शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@rattanaman7) May 23, 2023
David Miller is one of the most useless players. Always chokes— _tanmay_ (@schemdaFreud) May 23, 2023
Jadeja, you beautyyyyyyyy 😍— Kircketer (@kircketer) May 23, 2023
