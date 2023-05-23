IPL 2023 | You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni, remarks Hardik Pandya

The playoffs of the IPL 2023 will kick off on Tuesday with Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings battling it out in Qualifier 1. Hardik Pandya will lead GT and he will have to face one of the most successful captains in world cricket, MS Dhoni . However, ahead of the game between the two teams, Hardik Pandya praised the latter white revealing nuances of Dhoni’s personality and burst the perception that he is a very serious person.

"I'll always be a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan and for so many fans out there and so many cricket lovers. You need to be a proper devil to hate Mahendra Singh Dhoni," said Pandya in a video posted by Gujarat Titans on social media.

"A lot of people think Mahi is serious and all that. For me, I crack jokes and I don't see him as a Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

While leading CSK, Dhoni has effected a turnaround with his leadership taking the team into playoffs with a finish in the top two by the end of the league stage. The spotlight will be now on him as the Super Kings will have an opportunity to bag their IPL title after finishing in ninth position last year. Hardik stated that he has learned a lot of things from the former Indian captain by watching him in action.