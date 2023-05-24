IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter bashes braindead Mohsin Khan as clueless bowling allows Cam Green to smash third-tier six
Green and SKY built a solid partnership against LSG.|
(IPL)
Even the greatest fast bowlers struggle to get back to their good-old rhythm if they sustain any long-term injuries. Mohsin Khan is currently facing the same trouble as his lackluster bowling in IPL 2023 brought criticism in his life, and most of them came after his two miserable overs on Wednesday.
Mohsin Khan became the talk of the town on May 16 when he helped Lucknow Super Giants defend 11 runs off the final over against Mumbai Indians, that too against two hard-hitting monsters Cam Green and Tim David. The left-arm quick was exceptional last season, having taken 14 wickets in nine matches at a stupendous economy rate of 5.97, but he sustained a shoulder injury after the season’s end, which forced him to miss the entire domestic season. He was unavailable for the major part of the ongoing edition as well, and despite his heroics against MI, he has been having an ordinary season with the ball in hand.
Mohsin was again in the spotlight in Eliminator when LSG went up against MI at Chepauk. However, talking about his performance, he was nowhere near his previous encounter against MI. In fact, Green, against whom he bowled superbly last time, punished him with a humongous six and a blazing four in his opening two overs. More significantly, the six that Green smashed against him reached the third tier, which was arguably the smoothest hit of the innings.
It was the last ball of the ninth over which Mohsin bowled around the off-stump after pitching it at good length. Green was waiting for that kind of delivery and whacked it over deep mid-wicket. His ferocious pull took the ball to the third tier, and the crowd went mad to see him hit like that on a slowish Chepauk track. However, at the same time, Mohsin was criticized for bowling short against Green, and the netizens went on to bash him for having a miserable season.
SHOT!
May 24, 2023
Beast
Cam Green, you beast. #MIvsLSG #camerongreen #IPL2023 #RohitSharma #CricketTwitter— paRaY_YasiR (@ParayYasir2) May 24, 2023
Bad
Bowling a short ball to Cam Green who was brought up at the WACA. Zero IQ Mohsin.— Sanket ☭ (@sankulyaa) May 24, 2023
Just imagine
Some fans were asking to drop cam green next season to make way for a proper bowler ... Can you imagine 😂😂 #MIvsLSG #lsgvMI #camerongreen— Vishal (@_vishaaaal) May 24, 2023
HULK
Cam Green pic.twitter.com/agn4LjoSDW— Soochin 🏏 (@cricdrugs) May 24, 2023
True
Cam Green is the next big thing in world cricket ✍️— Not a Big Bren intellectual (@Bilkl_ricks_nai) May 24, 2023
Apologies
I am sorry Cam Green, I underestimated you🙏🏽— 🥷🏽⁹ (@prateekr9_) May 24, 2023
The best
Cam Green was least expected to perform among Stokes, Curran and him but he found out to be the best among them 😳— YBJ (@RRfantillidie) May 24, 2023
Superb
Cam Green warrra Player 🥵🔥— Zaidi (@zaidiabro) May 24, 2023
Lucky Australia
Cam Green what a cricketer Australia have on their hands— Adi (@Fan101Manc) May 24, 2023