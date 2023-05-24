IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter bashes braindead Mohsin Khan as clueless bowling allows Cam Green to smash third-tier six

Mohsin Khan became the talk of the town on May 16 when he helped Lucknow Super Giants defend 11 runs off the final over against Mumbai Indians, that too against two hard-hitting monsters Cam Green and Tim David. The left-arm quick was exceptional last season, having taken 14 wickets in nine matches at a stupendous economy rate of 5.97, but he sustained a shoulder injury after the season’s end, which forced him to miss the entire domestic season. He was unavailable for the major part of the ongoing edition as well, and despite his heroics against MI, he has been having an ordinary season with the ball in hand.