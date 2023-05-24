More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter bashes braindead Mohsin Khan as clueless bowling allows Cam Green to smash third-tier six

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter bashes braindead Mohsin Khan as clueless bowling allows Cam Green to smash third-tier six

655

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Green and SKY built a solid partnership against LSG.

|

(IPL)

Even the greatest fast bowlers struggle to get back to their good-old rhythm if they sustain any long-term injuries. Mohsin Khan is currently facing the same trouble as his lackluster bowling in IPL 2023 brought criticism in his life, and most of them came after his two miserable overs on Wednesday.

Mohsin Khan became the talk of the town on May 16 when he helped Lucknow Super Giants defend 11 runs off the final over against Mumbai Indians, that too against two hard-hitting monsters Cam Green and Tim David. The left-arm quick was exceptional last season, having taken 14 wickets in nine matches at a stupendous economy rate of 5.97, but he sustained a shoulder injury after the season’s end, which forced him to miss the entire domestic season. He was unavailable for the major part of the ongoing edition as well, and despite his heroics against MI, he has been having an ordinary season with the ball in hand.

Mohsin was again in the spotlight in Eliminator when LSG went up against MI at Chepauk. However, talking about his performance, he was nowhere near his previous encounter against MI. In fact, Green, against whom he bowled superbly last time, punished him with a humongous six and a blazing four in his opening two overs. More significantly, the six that Green smashed against him reached the third tier, which was arguably the smoothest hit of the innings.

It was the last ball of the ninth over which Mohsin bowled around the off-stump after pitching it at good length. Green was waiting for that kind of delivery and whacked it over deep mid-wicket. His ferocious pull took the ball to the third tier, and the crowd went mad to see him hit like that on a slowish Chepauk track. However, at the same time, Mohsin was criticized for bowling short against Green, and the netizens went on to bash him for having a miserable season.

SHOT!

Beast

Bad

Just imagine

HULK

True

Apologies

The best

Superb

Lucky Australia

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all