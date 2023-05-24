IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter divided over Tim David dismissal amidst no-ball controversy
Tim David fell for 13 vs LSG.|
(IPL)
Despite the continuous usage of technology in the modern era, controversies happen on the cricket field due to the margin of errors. Tim David was not happy at all when he was given out on a high full toss and the delivery was not judged a no-ball, though the replay showed it was below his waist.
Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians raced to 98/2 in the first 10 overs against Lucknow Super Giants to set the platform for their fiery finishers. However, two wickets in the 11th over brought Tim David early to the crease. The Aussie had an opportunity to play a significantly longish knock, but a controversial decision taken by the umpires against him during the 17th over did not allow him to do so.
The third ball of the 17th over bowled by Yash Thakur was a high full toss cross-seam delivery which David went for a slog. It did not get the connection right and Deepak Hooda, placed at long-on, completed the catch to get the big fish. However, David was unmoved at the crease, assuming the ball was over his waist, and would be given a no-ball. But the third-umpire Chris Gaffaney thought otherwise, as the hawk-eye showed the ball was marginally below David’s waist, and thus, suggested the on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Virender Sharma not to overturn the decision.
David (13 off 13 balls), however, was not pleased with the decision and went on to have a little talk with Oxenford before returning to the pavilion. The issue that came about after the dismissal as photos of the side angle suggested that the hawk-eye recreation was not accurate. While some of the netizens advocated for the technology, others thought the decision was justified.
No ball or not?
Yash Thakur with the big breakthrough! 🙌— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2023
The dangerous Tim David departs for 13.
Mumbai Indians 158/5 with less than 3 overs to go
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/CVo5K1wG31#TATAIPL | #Eliminator | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/slSvqWl2ge
Unbelievable
Tim David Out 🙄 pic.twitter.com/OfcbeRfpNm— Lokesh Ramisetty (@lokesh_ramsetty) May 24, 2023
True
Fair enough to understand the disappointment of Tim David as at the point of contact the height of the ball is waist high / above and the batsmen was in upright stance. The ball projection further dipping down to hit the stumps doesn’t really matter.— Prasanna (@prasannalara) May 24, 2023
Just poor
Poor umpiring https://t.co/Z0MwevN5ul— गरीबदास गांडू (@Elclasicoipl20) May 24, 2023
Looks incorrect!
Someone needs to talk about this ball tracking technology man ! At least to me it looks highly incorrect.— Shantanu 🏏🎧 (@Shantanu630) May 24, 2023
Instead of checking the ball's meeting point where batsman meeting it & whether that's above waist, they r checking entire ball trajectory. Tim David looked NOT OUT to me pic.twitter.com/iPSbb8XyMm
Clear
It was clear no ball Tim David asking correct definitely wrong decision, wrong umpiring !!#MIvsLSG #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4rcC2k0jp8— Yash k_335 (@335Yash) May 24, 2023
Disappointed
Totally disappointed with the Umpiring. This was a no ball clearly #TimDavid #Eliminator pic.twitter.com/KqWpZea99p— Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) May 24, 2023
Just see
Just see the difference between actual ball height and trajectory shown by third umpire. . 🙄🙄 What a pathetic decision this was.. #IPLPlayOffs #MIvsLSG #LSGvsMI #NoBall #biasedumpiring #timdavid pic.twitter.com/6KgXB97oei— ᴄʀɪᴄᴋᴇᴛ ʟᴏᴠᴇʀ🗨️ (@criclover451807) May 24, 2023
Bizzare
Tim David unhappy over No Ball decision by umpire. He stayed on the ground even after umpire declared it a ball. #LSGvsMI #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/ZAmQjRU1s0— Silly Context (@sillycontext) May 24, 2023
Correct
Tim David has every right to be unhappy. https://t.co/Ojc1vNh7Io— Archith (@UtdArc) May 24, 2023