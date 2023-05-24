IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter divided over Tim David dismissal amidst no-ball controversy

The third ball of the 17th over bowled by Yash Thakur was a high full toss cross-seam delivery which David went for a slog. It did not get the connection right and Deepak Hooda, placed at long-on, completed the catch to get the big fish. However, David was unmoved at the crease, assuming the ball was over his waist, and would be given a no-ball. But the third-umpire Chris Gaffaney thought otherwise, as the hawk-eye showed the ball was marginally below David’s waist, and thus, suggested the on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Virender Sharma not to overturn the decision.