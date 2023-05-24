More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter divided over Tim David dismissal amidst no-ball controversy

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter divided over Tim David dismissal amidst no-ball controversy

163

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Tim David fell for 13 vs LSG.

|

(IPL)

Despite the continuous usage of technology in the modern era, controversies happen on the cricket field due to the margin of errors. Tim David was not happy at all when he was given out on a high full toss and the delivery was not judged a no-ball, though the replay showed it was below his waist.

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians raced to 98/2 in the first 10 overs against Lucknow Super Giants to set the platform for their fiery finishers. However, two wickets in the 11th over brought Tim David early to the crease. The Aussie had an opportunity to play a significantly longish knock, but a controversial decision taken by the umpires against him during the 17th over did not allow him to do so.

The third ball of the 17th over bowled by Yash Thakur was a high full toss cross-seam delivery which David went for a slog. It did not get the connection right and Deepak Hooda, placed at long-on, completed the catch to get the big fish. However, David was unmoved at the crease, assuming the ball was over his waist, and would be given a no-ball. But the third-umpire Chris Gaffaney thought otherwise, as the hawk-eye showed the ball was marginally below David’s waist, and thus, suggested the on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Virender Sharma not to overturn the decision.

David (13 off 13 balls), however, was not pleased with the decision and went on to have a little talk with Oxenford before returning to the pavilion. The issue that came about after the dismissal as photos of the side angle suggested that the hawk-eye recreation was not accurate. While some of the netizens advocated for the technology, others thought the decision was justified.

No ball or not?

Unbelievable

True

Just poor

Looks incorrect!

Clear

Disappointed

Just see

Bizzare

Correct

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all