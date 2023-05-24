IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter lauds Naveen ul-Haq for executing two excellent slower balls to outfox SKY and Green in quick succession
Naveen did a finger-in-ears celebration on Wednesday.|
(IPL)
Players are massively judged due to their off-the-field behaviour, and some of them become villains when they start mocking widely-popular individuals. Naveen ul-Haq has become the devil since his recent on-field rift with Virat Kohli, but things began to change after his brilliant show against MI.
Since May 1, when Lucknow Super Giants hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore, Naveen-ul-Haq became one of the most talked about characters in IPL 2023 after he and Virat Kohli had an argument on the field and things spun out of control after the game. However, the Afghanistani right-arm pacer silenced some of his critics with an incredible spell against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday with figures of 4/38 off his four allotted overs. Two of his success came in the space of three balls, and the victims were none other than two of the most dangerous MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green.
SKY (33 off 20 balls) was the first to go, holing out to K Gowtham at long-off after he misread Naveen’s slower leg-cutter delivery clocked at 107.3 kph that was pitched at the good length. Green dismissed two balls later with a similar kind of delivery, albeit this time it was an off-cutter and clocked at 104.9kph. The ball went in, and Green, batting on 41 off 22, had no clue how he missed the ball before it broke the stumps. Against all his haters, Naveen brought out a fingers-in-ears celebration after double dismissals, and the Twitterati too acknowledged his excellent bowling, which almost brought LSG back into the game.
Gamechanger
LOL
How Naveen ul haq seeing MI today pic.twitter.com/pMnZDH4kvH— H🐇 (@hp_mode2) May 24, 2023
True
Naveen ul Haq has actually performed very well for LSG this season overall.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 24, 2023
He did wonders
He is Naveen ul Haq, LSG bowler.— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 24, 2023
He is the limelight of this IPL as he decided to take head on with kohli after his disrespect.
He was abused by Kohli fans but he didn’t budge a bit, he didn’t change his stand.
Today when everyone was praying for him getting thrashed, he took… pic.twitter.com/HiTrXfZQn5
Owned him
MI fans were literally supporting Naveen Ul Haq only to witness their idol Rohit Sharma being owned by him with such celebration 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/16WYkwQ69i— feryy (@ffspari) May 24, 2023
Correct
Naveen Ul Haq has changed the game for Lucknow.— #Avhi!!! (@Avhi48044866) May 24, 2023
Two big wickets of SKY and Green.🔥
Today he proved action speek louder than words 🫡#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/F7IicOFzEn
Time to fight back!
Rohit fans with Naveen ul haq after lafda with virat pic.twitter.com/La2yriXKPr— Anoop 🇮🇳 (@ianooop) May 24, 2023
Back to back
One fandom when Naveen Ul Haq takes back to back wickets. 😰 #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/ni9bl3jWhp— Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) May 24, 2023
What a night
Wickets of Rohit, SKY and Green, what a night Naveen ul Haq’s having! Mumbai in a soup. 190-200 seemed up for the taking given the momentum at which SKY and Green were going. Now a somewhat measured approach may be needed for a few overs— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 24, 2023
Comeback king!
Naveen Ul Haq giving it back to the crowd. What a comeback 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A9h6CssNOn— Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) May 24, 2023
KKKKK