IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter lauds Naveen ul-Haq for executing two excellent slower balls to outfox SKY and Green in quick succession

Since May 1, when Lucknow Super Giants hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore, Naveen-ul-Haq became one of the most talked about characters in IPL 2023 after he and Virat Kohli had an argument on the field and things spun out of control after the game. However, the Afghanistani right-arm pacer silenced some of his critics with an incredible spell against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday with figures of 4/38 off his four allotted overs. Two of his success came in the space of three balls, and the victims were none other than two of the most dangerous MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green.