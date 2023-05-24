More Options

IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter lauds Naveen ul-Haq for executing two excellent slower balls to outfox SKY and Green in quick succession

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Naveen did a finger-in-ears celebration on Wednesday.

Players are massively judged due to their off-the-field behaviour, and some of them become villains when they start mocking widely-popular individuals. Naveen ul-Haq has become the devil since his recent on-field rift with Virat Kohli, but things began to change after his brilliant show against MI.

Since May 1, when Lucknow Super Giants hosted Royal Challengers Bangalore, Naveen-ul-Haq became one of the most talked about characters in IPL 2023 after he and Virat Kohli had an argument on the field and things spun out of control after the game. However, the Afghanistani right-arm pacer silenced some of his critics with an incredible spell against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday with figures of 4/38 off his four allotted overs. Two of his success came in the space of three balls, and the victims were none other than two of the most dangerous MI batters Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green.

SKY (33 off 20 balls) was the first to go, holing out to K Gowtham at long-off after he misread Naveen’s slower leg-cutter delivery clocked at 107.3 kph that was pitched at the good length. Green dismissed two balls later with a similar kind of delivery, albeit this time it was an off-cutter and clocked at 104.9kph. The ball went in, and Green, batting on 41 off 22, had no clue how he missed the ball before it broke the stumps. Against all his haters, Naveen brought out a fingers-in-ears celebration after double dismissals, and the Twitterati too acknowledged his excellent bowling, which almost brought LSG back into the game.

