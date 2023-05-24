IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Deepak Hooda providing MI with 'ultimate assist' by gifting Marcus Stoinis' wicket
Deepak Hooda had a brainfade moment vs MI.|
Crazy mix-ups happen between the two batters in cricket, but considering the magnitude of the game, a few incidents come under the spotlight. Deepak Hooda’s miserable IPL went from bad to worse when he collided with a well-set Marcus Stoinis to end the Australian star's stay at the crease.
After doing wonders at No. 3 for Lucknow Super Giants, Deepak Hooda had an extremely poor IPL 2023 campaign with the bat, aggregating 64 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of well under 100. He got yet another opportunity on Wednesday when LSG were up against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in the Eliminator, but he fell after scoring a 13-ball 15 to bring disappointment to his ardent fans. More significantly, what he did during the 12th over of LSG’s innings turned out to be a contest-defining moment, though he was not solely blamed for the incident.
Chasing 183 on a slowish track, Marcus Stoinis was batting beautifully, smashing five fours and a six for his 26-ball 39. The Aussie flicked his countrymate Cameron Green towards mid-wicket for a couple, but after completing a single, he realized it was not on. However, Hooda pushed him to complete the double, and while doing that, both batters ran into each other to create a hilarious moment on the field. To make matters worse, Tim David produced a sharp throw at the strikers’ end, and Stoinis paid the price as he was well short on the crease when the wickets were broken.
While Stoinis had the bat on his head after the dismissal, the Twitterati were quick to troll Hooda for providing MI with a game-changing assist
May 24, 2023
Marcus Stoinis to Deepak Hooda #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/dWRzJpVocC— djay (@djaywalebabu) May 24, 2023
The most crucial wicket Stoinis is gone now 6 down MI roaring completely in the game 🫡🔥— #Avhi!!! (@Avhi48044866) May 24, 2023
What a comeback 🔥#MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/rCJvkg2GTh
Deepak hooda & stoinis run out#LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/bzn6eAz4MG— గణేష్ 🌶🚬 (@ganeshhuuuu) May 24, 2023
Big wicket for Mumbai Indians, Marcus Stoinis has Run-out 🔥💪. Rohit Sharma's happiness describes the importance of wicket. #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/d5UmdpPsmg— 𝗥𝗼𝗵𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯 (@LoyleRohitFan45) May 24, 2023
Unbelievable. Both Hooda and Stoinis were ball watching resulting in a disastrous run-out. pic.twitter.com/NcUdz2qMkJ— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 24, 2023
Stoinis gone 😭😭😭❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥— Manojkumar (@Manojkumar_099) May 24, 2023
Hooda’s first meaningful contribution this season- Getting his teammate Stoinis run out when all the hopes of Lucknow rested on Stoinis— Whyte Knight (@whyteknight07) May 24, 2023
Krunal Pandya angry on Stoinis & Gowtham for getting Runout : pic.twitter.com/086vu6NXSI— Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) May 24, 2023
Deepak hooda blaming stoinis and gowtham for getting run out pic.twitter.com/8FQ9j2I6Ba— Taimoor Abbasi (@FracturedMalang) May 24, 2023