IPL 2023, LSG vs MI | Twitter reacts to Deepak Hooda providing MI with 'ultimate assist' by gifting Marcus Stoinis' wicket

After doing wonders at No. 3 for Lucknow Super Giants, Deepak Hooda had an extremely poor IPL 2023 campaign with the bat, aggregating 64 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of well under 100. He got yet another opportunity on Wednesday when LSG were up against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk in the Eliminator, but he fell after scoring a 13-ball 15 to bring disappointment to his ardent fans. More significantly, what he did during the 12th over of LSG’s innings turned out to be a contest-defining moment, though he was not solely blamed for the incident.