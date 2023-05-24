IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as BCCI's new initiative turns dot balls into tree emoticons on scorecard ticker
Along with providing entertaining cricket to its viewers, Indian Premier League also implements some initiatives for a social cause. Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT also witnessed the same as the scorecard ticker displayed a BCCI's initiative to safeguard the environment with the tree emoticons.
After the conclusion of the league stage, the Indian Premier League entered its playoff stages. Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and booked their spot in the final of the competition. There were several key moments in the game but the most noteworthy moment came when the scorecard showed the tree emoticons every time a bowler bowled a dot ball arousing curiosity among audiences. The tournament has already witnessed franchises wearing different jerseys than usual for social awareness but this time the scorecard represented a campaign BCCI was planning to enact.
Commentator Simon Dull revealed the reason behind the change in the scorecard ticker sharing that the BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball. The initiative to safeguard the environment impressed many and the audiences praised the initiative on social media with their tweets.
A initiative from BCCI that for each dot ball they are going to plant 500 trees ..🌴— UTKARSH SINGH (@us05082003) May 24, 2023
BCCI has decided to plant 500 Trees for reach DOT BALL that is the reason for the big— jayasree E (@jayasreeE315910) May 24, 2023
Batao tree lagne k lia v bahana chea— Sumeet (@SumeetG16) May 24, 2023
BCCI takes initiative to plant 500 trees for every dot ball in IPL 2023 playoffs, Broadcasters display special emoji#IPL2023 #CSKvGT #Qualifier1 #IPLPlayOffs #BCCI #TreePlantation #CricketTwitter https://t.co/2ofNQaETxQ— Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) May 24, 2023
Lol jitne dot utna ped ? Each dot ball 500 tree has to be planted. Na commentry mein na kuch khbr mein...baas betha do paise k liye— Manoranjan (@manoranjannit11) May 24, 2023
BCCI has decided to plant 500 trees for each dot ball in the playoffs— Swapnil Srivastava (@weRabbit12) May 24, 2023
News: BCCI has announced to plant 500 trees every dot ball being played by a batsman!!!— MaheshR (@IamMaheshR) May 24, 2023
Dear @BCCI heard that for a dot ball your team is going to plant some trees . That’s a great thing to happen on behalf of #bcci #ipl . I really request that happens in our vijayawada too. #summer#vijayawada.— surya teja (@123_teja) May 24, 2023
500 Trees to be planned for every dot ball in the @IPL playoffs 🌳— Kamal Shil (@KamalsOfficial) May 24, 2023
A good initiative by @BCCI...appreciate this campaign 👏🏻💚#GoGreen #TATAIPL2023
Even If BCCI plant a single tree 🌳 on number of dot balls by fraud of cricket it will be enough to cricket a Jungle.— CricOnClick 🏏 (@CricOnClick) May 24, 2023