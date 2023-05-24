More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as BCCI's new initiative turns dot balls into tree emoticons on scorecard ticker

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Scorecard showed tree emotions replacing dot balls in the scorecard in Qualifier 1

Along with providing entertaining cricket to its viewers, Indian Premier League also implements some initiatives for a social cause. Qualifier 1 between CSK and GT also witnessed the same as the scorecard ticker displayed a BCCI's initiative to safeguard the environment with the tree emoticons.

After the conclusion of the league stage, the Indian Premier League entered its playoff stages. Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and booked their spot in the final of the competition.  There were several key moments in the game but the most noteworthy moment came when the scorecard showed the tree emoticons every time a bowler bowled a dot ball arousing curiosity among audiences. The tournament has already witnessed franchises wearing different jerseys than usual for social awareness but this time the scorecard represented a campaign BCCI was planning to enact. 

Commentator Simon Dull revealed the reason behind the change in the scorecard ticker sharing that the BCCI plans to plant 500 trees for each dot ball. The initiative to safeguard the environment impressed many and the audiences praised the initiative on social media with their tweets. 

