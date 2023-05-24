IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as BCCI's new initiative turns dot balls into tree emoticons on scorecard ticker

After the conclusion of the league stage, the Indian Premier League entered its playoff stages. Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and booked their spot in the final of the competition. There were several key moments in the game but the most noteworthy moment came when the scorecard showed the tree emoticons every time a bowler bowled a dot ball arousing curiosity among audiences. The tournament has already witnessed franchises wearing different jerseys than usual for social awareness but this time the scorecard represented a campaign BCCI was planning to enact.