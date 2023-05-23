IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as CSK enter record-extending 10th IPL final with 15-run win over GT

Chasing a stiff 173-run target on a slowish Chepauk track, the Titans got off to a decent start, adding 22 runs off the opening 17 balls until Deepak Chahar holed Wriddhiman Saha out to Matheesha Pathirana. Hardik Pandya’s torrid run with the bat continued as Maheesh Theekshana got him early, leading the Titans to only aggregate 41/2 during the Powerplay. Considering the two Sri Lankan bowlers in the opposition, the Titans promoted Dasun Shanaka to No. 4 for acceleration. The move, however, did not work out, as Ravindra Jadeja got the better of him, and removed David Miller in the following over to provide his team with a double breakthrough. Shubman Gill departed soon, after a steady 38-ball 42, with the scoreboard reading 88/5. Gujarat’s chances in the game were looking slim, but Rashid Khan did not lose hope, blasting a 16-ball 30 to keep his side in the hunt. However, with little support from others, he could not keep up with the asking rate and GT eventually lost all ten wickets succumbing to a 15-run loss.