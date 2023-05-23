IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as CSK enter record-extending 10th IPL final with 15-run win over GT
CSK beat GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1.|
(IPL)
CSK’s fairytale run in the IPL under MS Dhoni continued as they become the first team to make it to this year’s final following a 15-run victory over Gujarat Titans. Ravindra Jadeja (2/18) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (60) were the stars of the show as CSK sit on the brink of lifting the fifth title.
Chasing a stiff 173-run target on a slowish Chepauk track, the Titans got off to a decent start, adding 22 runs off the opening 17 balls until Deepak Chahar holed Wriddhiman Saha out to Matheesha Pathirana. Hardik Pandya’s torrid run with the bat continued as Maheesh Theekshana got him early, leading the Titans to only aggregate 41/2 during the Powerplay. Considering the two Sri Lankan bowlers in the opposition, the Titans promoted Dasun Shanaka to No. 4 for acceleration. The move, however, did not work out, as Ravindra Jadeja got the better of him, and removed David Miller in the following over to provide his team with a double breakthrough. Shubman Gill departed soon, after a steady 38-ball 42, with the scoreboard reading 88/5. Gujarat’s chances in the game were looking slim, but Rashid Khan did not lose hope, blasting a 16-ball 30 to keep his side in the hunt. However, with little support from others, he could not keep up with the asking rate and GT eventually lost all ten wickets succumbing to a 15-run loss.
Earlier, the Titans’ ploy of bringing in Darshan Nalkande in place of Yash Dayal almost worked, as his third ball in the contest got the dangerous Ruturaj Gaikwad without much damage. However, the defending champions’ delighted mood changed in little time after the replay on the big screen showed the bowler had overstepped. The stylish batter made full use of the lifeline, adding 49 runs when the fielding restrictions were in place alongside Devon Conway, and went on to add 38 more before losing his wicket to Mohit Sharma during the 11th over. Coming at No. 3, Shivam Dube failed to carry the momentum, falling to Noor Ahmad in the following over, which allowed the Titans to get back into the game. None of Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni lasted for long, leaving CSK reeling on 137/4 after 17 overs. However, breezy cameos from Ravindra Jadeja (22*) and Moeen Ali (9*) helped CSK muster 35 runs off the last 18 balls, to set GT an above-par total to chase.
May 23, 2023
14 Seasons
12 Playoffs
10 Finals
4 Trophies
One Captain - MS Dhoni
12 Playoffs
10 Finals
4 Trophies
One Captain - MS Dhoni💛🔥
#MSDhoni𓃵 #CSKvGT #CSK #YellowArmy #IPL2O23 #IPLPlayoff #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/CvQgwYs4S4
