IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as MI book a place in Qualifier 2 after dominant 81-run victory over LSG

On a slowish Chepauk track, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma got MI off to a decent start after the latter opted to bat first. The duo added 29 runs off 18 balls against LSG’s spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, and their aggressive batting forced Krunal to bring Naveen-ul-Haq early in the fourth over. The Afghanistani made an instant impact by dismissing Rohit on his second ball to help LSG gain some traction in the game. However, Cameron Green began the innings where he left off at the Wankhede three days ago and despite Ishan falling in the following over, the Aussie managed to find boundaries at regular intervals. Suryakumar Yadav joined hands to provide him with fitting support, as they raced to 62/2 at the end of the Powerplay. The carnage continued till the 10th over with the run rate going at almost 10 runs an over before Naveen (4/38) came back and dismissed both in the space of three balls. However, brisk cameos from Nehal Wadhera (23 off 12) and Tilak Varma (26 off 22), coupled with Tim David’s run-a-ball 13, ensured MI managed to reach an above-par score of 182/8.