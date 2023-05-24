West Indies batter Devon Thomas suspended for breaching anti-corruption code
Devon Thomas has been suspended by ICC|
(Getty Images)
International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended Devon Thomas charging him with seven charges under their anti-corruption code including ‘contriving to fix’ matches. Thomas has been named in the West Indies squad for the series against UAE and he has 14 days to respond to the charges.
The 33-year-old faces charges regarding his conduct in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), the Abu Dhabi T10, and the Caribbean Premier League.
“The International Cricket Council (ICC), on behalf of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has charged West Indies player Devon Thomas with seven counts under their anti-corruption codes and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect," the ICC said in an official statement.
"Mr Thomas has 14 days from 23 May 2023 to respond to the charges," it added.
The most serious charge against Thomas is of match-fixing from the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. Notably, he played just one game in that edition for Kandy Warriors. Overall, he faced four charges for his conduct in the tournament by SLC.
Thomas last played for West Indies in the day-night Adelaide Test against Australia in December 2022. Also, he has experience playing 21 ODIs and 12 T20Is since his international debut in 2009.