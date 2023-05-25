Reports | Asia Cup 2023 hosts expected to be finalized on May 28

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to finalize the hosts of the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September. Pakistan were initially decided to take the hosting responsibility, but India’s decision not to travel there due to political reasons has led ACC to find alternatives. Therefore, the BCCI has invited the chiefs of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket, and Afghanistan Cricket Board to witness the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. There, according to many reputed sources, they will have a discussion to end the dilemma.