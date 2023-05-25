Reports | Asia Cup 2023 hosts expected to be finalized on May 28
Jay Shah and Rajeev Shukla is having some discussions after BCCI meeting.|
(IPL)
As per reports including Cricbuzz and ESPNCricinfo, the upcoming Asia Cup’s host country could be decided on May 28 when the IPL final will take place in Ahmedabad. BCCI has invited SLC, BCB and ACB heads to watch the summit clash, and they will likely have an informal meeting regarding the matter.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is likely to finalize the hosts of the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September. Pakistan were initially decided to take the hosting responsibility, but India’s decision not to travel there due to political reasons has led ACC to find alternatives. Therefore, the BCCI has invited the chiefs of Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket, and Afghanistan Cricket Board to witness the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. There, according to many reputed sources, they will have a discussion to end the dilemma.
Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggested a hybrid host model for the six-team tournament to keep the hosting rights. They wanted four of the 13 matches to be held in Pakistan, while the rest, including the final, would be held overseas, probably in the UAE. However, ACC has not made any decisions regarding their proposal. Notably, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, and Pakistan are the ones who will participate in the upcoming Asia Cup campaign.
"We will hold discussions with them for outlining the future course of action in relation to Asia Cup 2023," BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the ACC, said, as per ESPNCricinfo.
However, they can’t take the final decision there because no representative of PCB will be present at the stadium when the IPL 2023 final will be going on. So, they must wait till next ACC meeting to make an official announcement.