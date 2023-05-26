IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter mourns unfortunate injury of Ishan Kishan after Chris Jordan knocks him over with elbow
Ishan Kishan and SKY having a light chat.|
(IPL)
Injuries are part and parcel of any sport but when it happens due to a lack of awareness of the situation, things go south very quickly. Ishan Kishan had one such moment when he wanted to laud Chris Jordan for an excellent over, but hurt himself after running face-first into the Englishman’s elbow.
After watching Shubman Gill setting the stage on fire in Ahmebadad, ardent Mumbai Indians fans wanted Ishan Kishan to produce a similar kind of knock in order to see off a humongous 234-run target. However, the Southpaw could not even manage to walk into the middle alongside Rohit Sharma, courtesy of an unfortunate incident that happened after the last ball of the 18th over of the Titans’ innings.
Despite being outclassed by Gill mostly, Chris Jordan had an excellent over at the fag end of the innings, conceding just seven runs off the over. Kishan was happy to see Jordan bowling brilliantly at the death, and while going to the other end for the next over, he wanted to pat the pacer’s back to laud him. However, Jordan did not see Kishan coming, and his elbow, while he was adjusting his cap, struck his teammate’s face close to his eyes. Immediately after, Jordan realized the blow was painful for Ishan, and the physio went quickly to the field to check him before taking the wicketkeeper out of the field.
Following the injury, MI brought in Vishnu Vinod as a concussion substitute, and he wore the big gloves to keep the remaining two overs. The netizens too acknowledged how unfortunate the injury was, and they took little time to react to the incident.
