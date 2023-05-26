IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter mourns unfortunate injury of Ishan Kishan after Chris Jordan knocks him over with elbow

Despite being outclassed by Gill mostly, Chris Jordan had an excellent over at the fag end of the innings, conceding just seven runs off the over. Kishan was happy to see Jordan bowling brilliantly at the death, and while going to the other end for the next over, he wanted to pat the pacer’s back to laud him. However, Jordan did not see Kishan coming, and his elbow, while he was adjusting his cap, struck his teammate’s face close to his eyes. Immediately after, Jordan realized the blow was painful for Ishan, and the physio went quickly to the field to check him before taking the wicketkeeper out of the field.