IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill’s triple lifeline leaves Rohit Sharma frustrated

Shubman Gill was riding on his luck against MI.

Batsmen often get lucky on the field whenever their opposition misses the simplest of chances, and at the same time, it also frustrates the team leaders. Similarly, Rohit Sharma could not control his frustration on Friday when Shubman Gill luckily escaped three times in a short period of time.

Ahead of the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill had been in the form of his life in IPL 2023, having scored 722 runs across 15 innings. Considering his exceptional records in Ahmedabad this year, many had high hopes for him to carry on the momentum against MI as well, and the 23-year-old did not disappoint them either, bringing up his third century of the tournament. However, he would not have got the opportunity to damage as much had MI players taken the chances the ace batter gave during the early part of the innings.

The first chance for MI came in the fifth over when Gill, batting on 30 off 18 balls, tried to play a lofted-on drive, but not too far from Tim David, who was placed at mid-on. The Aussie stretched to his right and got his both hands to the ball, but failed to grab it properly. Two overs later, Gill, batting on 37 off 25 balls against Kumar Kartikeya, used his feet against a flat delivery, only to get an inside edge. The ball rolled back to Kishan very slowly after it hit Gill’s pads, which allowed the latter to come back at the crease before even the ball reached Kishan. And the next ball, which Gill pulled towards mid-wicket, fell just a foot short of Tilak Verma, leading Gill to become ‘third time lucky’.

While Gill could only laugh after watching his fortunes in the crucial encounter, Rohit Sharma was seen frustrated to see his countrymate survive in these manners. The Twitterati too reacted after witnessing Gill riding on his luck in such an important contest.

