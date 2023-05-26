IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill’s triple lifeline leaves Rohit Sharma frustrated

The first chance for MI came in the fifth over when Gill, batting on 30 off 18 balls, tried to play a lofted-on drive, but not too far from Tim David, who was placed at mid-on. The Aussie stretched to his right and got his both hands to the ball, but failed to grab it properly. Two overs later, Gill, batting on 37 off 25 balls against Kumar Kartikeya, used his feet against a flat delivery, only to get an inside edge. The ball rolled back to Kishan very slowly after it hit Gill’s pads, which allowed the latter to come back at the crease before even the ball reached Kishan. And the next ball, which Gill pulled towards mid-wicket, fell just a foot short of Tilak Verma, leading Gill to become ‘third time lucky’.