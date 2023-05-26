IPL 2023, GT vs MI | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill’s triple lifeline leaves Rohit Sharma frustrated
Shubman Gill was riding on his luck against MI.|
(IPL)
Batsmen often get lucky on the field whenever their opposition misses the simplest of chances, and at the same time, it also frustrates the team leaders. Similarly, Rohit Sharma could not control his frustration on Friday when Shubman Gill luckily escaped three times in a short period of time.
Ahead of the Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill had been in the form of his life in IPL 2023, having scored 722 runs across 15 innings. Considering his exceptional records in Ahmedabad this year, many had high hopes for him to carry on the momentum against MI as well, and the 23-year-old did not disappoint them either, bringing up his third century of the tournament. However, he would not have got the opportunity to damage as much had MI players taken the chances the ace batter gave during the early part of the innings.
The first chance for MI came in the fifth over when Gill, batting on 30 off 18 balls, tried to play a lofted-on drive, but not too far from Tim David, who was placed at mid-on. The Aussie stretched to his right and got his both hands to the ball, but failed to grab it properly. Two overs later, Gill, batting on 37 off 25 balls against Kumar Kartikeya, used his feet against a flat delivery, only to get an inside edge. The ball rolled back to Kishan very slowly after it hit Gill’s pads, which allowed the latter to come back at the crease before even the ball reached Kishan. And the next ball, which Gill pulled towards mid-wicket, fell just a foot short of Tilak Verma, leading Gill to become ‘third time lucky’.
While Gill could only laugh after watching his fortunes in the crucial encounter, Rohit Sharma was seen frustrated to see his countrymate survive in these manners. The Twitterati too reacted after witnessing Gill riding on his luck in such an important contest.
That's where MI got into trouble!
May 26, 2023
That was easy tho!
Shubman Gill with an early reprieve. Tim David drops a catch. How costly will this drop be for Mumbai Indians? pic.twitter.com/MmzNftOIeP— Rahul Sharma (@CricFnatic) May 26, 2023
Missed and getting hit by him!
Shubman gill catch Drop 😱😱 https://t.co/of23ji5VJN— Ashman kumar Larokar (@ASHMANTWEET) May 26, 2023
Drop was costly!
Tim David drop the catch of Shubman Gill #MIvsGT— Mahak Maheshwari (@Mahakbhansali13) May 26, 2023
He's real prince!
PRINCE SHUBMAN UNBELIEVABLE GILL!!! 3 SIXES in an over! That dropped catch and missed runout will haunt Mumbai now— Sammy (@SammyLove35) May 26, 2023
That was not that easy to pick up!
🤣..shubman gill catch missed by tilak varma— RK damn (@RKdamn1) May 26, 2023
Big mess here!
This match is about 2 dropped catches:— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) May 26, 2023
Ruturaj Gaikwad's dropped catch that may get GT out of this tournament,
Or
Shubman Gill's dropped catch that may get MI out of this tournament.#MIvsGT
Hahaha!
Shubman Gill be like: 'Hey bowlers, I've got a Gill-ty pleasure of smashing boundaries! Catch me if you can!' 😎🔥— N I K H I L (@nikhilkalavale) May 26, 2023
No option other than crying!
Aur drop karo Shubman Gill ke catch 😭😭😭😭— Hitesh N (@loos_caractur) May 26, 2023
Yeah may be!
@bhogleharsha Poor Judgement by Tilak Verma. He should have easily tried that catch of shubman.Not good.Rohit is justified of his disappointment— S S V Ramana Rao (@SSVRamanaRao5) May 26, 2023