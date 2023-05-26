IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill’s heroics guide GT to book second successive final

Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s decision to field first, possibly because of the rain forecast, proved costly for MI. Against a clueless bowling attack that hardly created any opportunities, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha did not even require to play risky shots to add 50 runs in the Powerplay. While Saha fell to Piyush Chawla just after the fielding restrictions were over, Gill did not look comfortable in the middle either. In fact, the entire game scenario could have turned on its head had MI taken one of the three chances that Gill offered them inside eight overs. From there on, Gill raised above all challenges en route to reach his third century of the season off just 49 balls and went on to smash 10 sixes and seven fours in a flamboyant 60-ball 129. Sai Sudharsan gave him fitting support, scoring 43 off 31 balls in their 138-run partnership, before he eventually retired out at the beginning of the 20th over. To prove Sudarshan’s decision right, Hardik Pandya (28*) and Rashid Khan (5*) plundered 19 runs off the last six balls to set a herculean target for the five-time champions.