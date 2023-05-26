IPL 2023 | Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill’s heroics guide GT to book second successive final
Gill scored an excellent century vs MI.|
(IPL)
Shubman Gill’s third IPL century in four matches took Gujarat Titans to back-to-back IPL finals as they cruised past Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday. Riding on Gill’s stupendous knock, the Titans piled up 233/3 batting first, and then Mohit Sharma’s 5/10 helped his side to knock MI over for 171.
After losing Ishan Kishan due to an unfortunate injury, impact substitution Nehal Wadhera walked into the middle to open with Rohit Sharma with the aim to chase down a monstrous target. The ploy did not work as Wadhera lasted for only five balls, and MI’s problems were compounded as Rohit departed after scoring a lowly 7-ball 8. But Cameron Green and Tilak Varma kept the required run rate under control, with the latter’s brisk 14-ball 43 helping the side to add 72 runs in the Powerplay despite three wickets. Suryakumar Yadav took center stage thereafter, taking just 38 balls for his entertaining 61 before Mohit Sharma got him in the 15th over. With 76 runs required from the final 33 balls, there was little realistic chance for MI to pull off a miraculous job. Brilliant bowling from Mohit and Rashid Khan made the MI lower order look like kids in the playground, as they skittled them out for 171 in 18.2 overs.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma’s decision to field first, possibly because of the rain forecast, proved costly for MI. Against a clueless bowling attack that hardly created any opportunities, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha did not even require to play risky shots to add 50 runs in the Powerplay. While Saha fell to Piyush Chawla just after the fielding restrictions were over, Gill did not look comfortable in the middle either. In fact, the entire game scenario could have turned on its head had MI taken one of the three chances that Gill offered them inside eight overs. From there on, Gill raised above all challenges en route to reach his third century of the season off just 49 balls and went on to smash 10 sixes and seven fours in a flamboyant 60-ball 129. Sai Sudharsan gave him fitting support, scoring 43 off 31 balls in their 138-run partnership, before he eventually retired out at the beginning of the 20th over. To prove Sudarshan’s decision right, Hardik Pandya (28*) and Rashid Khan (5*) plundered 19 runs off the last six balls to set a herculean target for the five-time champions.
