IPL 2023 | Would like to give Shubman Gill one more season before making big claims, states Kapil Dev

With the kind of consistency he has shown in the IPL 2023, Shubman Gill has been at the center of the headlines in the cricket world. The Gujarat Titans opener has notched up a tally of 851 runs from 16 games and is at the top position in the race to earn the Orange cap with one game to go. Many former cricketers have showered praise on Gill for his staggering achievements but Kapil Dev came up with a different perspective after the 23-year-old’s heroics in the tournament,

Dev has stated that it would be too early to compare Gill with greats like Sachin Tendulkar or Sunil Gavaskar and he should show his brilliance one more season.

"Sunil Gavaskar came, Sachin Tendulkar came, then Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli and now with the kind of batting he is showing, it appears that Shubman Gill is following their footsteps. But I will like to give him another season before making big claims. He definitely has the talent but won't like to make big comparisons right now,” Kapil told ABP News.

"He needs to have one more season like this before we can say he is the next in line after Gavaskar, Sachin, and Kohli. Bowleers get to know your strengths and weaknesses after one or two good seasons. But if you have three or four good seasons then we can say he is truly great.”

Although Gill has impressed everyone with his fluent strokeplay, many cricketers go through a lean patch and that still seems to be distant from the Indian star. However, Dev reminded that saying it would be interesting to see how the right-handed batter bounces back after his sublime form goes through a dip.

"This is a purple patch for Shubman Gill. We have to see how long can he continue like this. It will be interesting to see how he comes back when there's a dip after scoring so many runs. Look at Suryakumar Yadav. After glorious seasons, he made three golden ducks and then again he came back strongly. You rate these players highly. So I'd be very keen to see how Gill bounces back when his purple patch finishes. He has all the qualities His biggest strength is that he doesn't appear to be in a hurry even when boundaries are not coming. He has all the shots.”

Gill will be keen to play a key role with the kind of form he is going through for GT in the final and lead his team to the title.