Women’s Ashes 2023 | Meg Lanning ruled out of series owing to medical reasons

With the Australian women’s team set to tour England for the Ashes, they have suffered a blow even before the start of the series. Skipper Meg Lanning has withdrawn from the team on the basis of medical reasons. The senior pro took the decision based on advice from Cricket Australia’s (CA) medical staff and will now focus on managing her medical issues from home.

Lanning last appeared in an international fixture against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2023 final played in February. The 31-year-old returned to the sport in January after taking a lengthy break to manage her mental health and also led Delhi Capitals in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League.

Australia will majorly miss their key player and Alyssa Healy will captain them in her absence. Tahila McGrath has been named as the vice-captain but CA haven’t named a replacement for the veteran player yet.

CA’s Head of Performance, Shawn Fledger stated that it’s unfortunate but the cricketer should prioritise her mental health.

"It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first," CA's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) Shawn Flegler said.

"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible. We ask that Meg's privacy is respected at this time," added Flegler.”

The Women’s Ashes will commence with the one-off Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 22. Further, three T20Is and three ODIs are to be played with the series concluding on July 18.