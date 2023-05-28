IPL 2023 | Amabti Rayudu announces retirement after final against Gujarat Titans
Ambati Rayudu will retire after the final of the IPL 2023|
In a recent development, Chennai Super Kings star batter Ambati Rayudu has announced his decision to bid adieu to the IPL career after the final of the IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans. While revealing his decision, the Internationally capped batter also stated that he won’t revert the move.
With Chennai Super Kings set to take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the IPL 2023, there has been a lot of discussion around the possibility of the fixture being MS Dhoni’s last IPL game. However, Ambati Rayudu has come up with his own announcement amidst the talk around the veteran’s retirement revealing that he would hang his boots after the match against GT. The Indian batter informed about the development while taking on social media.
“2 great teams MI and CSK, 204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.I truly have enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank u all. No, u-turn,” Rayudu wrote on his official Twitter account.
Rayudu had a glorious IPL career being part of the title-winning team on five occasions. He started his IPL career for Mumbai Indians in 2010 and piled up runs for the franchise before moving to CSK in 2018. The right-handed batter is the 12th highest run-getter in the history of the league scoring 4329 runs from 203 matches with a strike rate of 127.29. Also, he is one of the few players to appear in 200 or more IPL matches.
Rayudu had announced his retirement midway through the last season as well but retracted his statement soon. However, he has indicated that it is his final say this time and he will not revert from the move.
