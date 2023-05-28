Reports | Yashasvi Jaiswal named as stand-by opener in place of Ruturaj Gaikwad for WTC final
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been going through sublime touch in the ongoing edition of the IPL|
(IPL)
According to a report published by the Indian Express, Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener in the Indian team for the World Test Championship final. The report further adds that Ruturaj is unlikely to travel to London as he will be getting married on June 3.
India is set to play the World Test Championship final against Australia next month, and some players have already started practicing for the fixture. Some players have already arrived in England while others will fly to the country after the IPL is over. However, there will be a slight change in the squad as Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as a stand-by opener on the national side.
According to the report, Ruturaj has informed BCCI that he will be tying the knot on June 3-4 and he will be available after June 5. However, head coach Rahul Dravid has sought a replacement according to the information revealed in the report.
“He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won’t be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is going through his purple patch as he concluded IPL 2023 with 625 runs from 14 games. Plus. the youngster scored 404 runs in five games in the Ranji Trophy this season.