Watch, T20 Blast 2023 | Luke Wood annihilates Alex Hales with an absolute peach of a delivery

While chasing a huge target of 209, Alex Hales had the responsibility of providing a flying start to Nottinghamshire. Luke Wood opened the bowling for the fielding team and Hales was facing the third delivery of the over. The left-arm seamer then bowled a ball in the blockhole which jagged back through the air. The accuracy of the delivery and sharp movement through the air gave very little time to Hales to react to it. As a result, the ball snuck through his defence as the batter tried to dig it out but was too late.