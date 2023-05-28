Watch, T20 Blast 2023 | Luke Wood annihilates Alex Hales with an absolute peach of a delivery
Luke Wood bowled an exceptional delivery to Alex Hales in the Vitality T20 Blast|
(Twitter)
Although T20 is a format dominated by batters, bowlers sometimes display their skills in such a manner that the batsman on the crease becomes helpless. Luke Wood added one to the list of such instances by bowling a toe-crushing yorker to Alex Hales and sending his off-stump flying through the air.
The group fixture of the Vitality Blast 2023 played between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire turned out to be a high-scoring contest with the former winning the match by 22 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Colin Munro caught the attention of many with their power-packed knocks but the most amazing moment of the game was scripted by Luke Wood as he produced an absolute peach of a delivery to dismiss Alex Hales.
While chasing a huge target of 209, Alex Hales had the responsibility of providing a flying start to Nottinghamshire. Luke Wood opened the bowling for the fielding team and Hales was facing the third delivery of the over. The left-arm seamer then bowled a ball in the blockhole which jagged back through the air. The accuracy of the delivery and sharp movement through the air gave very little time to Hales to react to it. As a result, the ball snuck through his defence as the batter tried to dig it out but was too late.
The magical delivery by the pacer impressed the cricket world as well as it churned out some reactions on social media with the Netizens expressing their remarks.
Luke Wood that is outrageous! 🌪— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) May 27, 2023
Alex Hales is gone, the celebration says just how important that could be 👀#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/f7rqYzDk2i