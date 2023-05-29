IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as MS Dhoni’s lightening quick stumping ends Shubman Gill's innings

Knowing his team was in trouble, Dhoni decided to throw the ball to his most trusted lieutenant - Ravindra Jadeja. The Gujarat-born all-rounder bowled a neat over conceding just five runs off the first five balls before he decided to change the game on its head. Jadeja, bowling to Gill, decided to give the ball some flight and pitched it just outside off stump. The youngster tried to drive it on the front foot but did not expect the ball to turn as much as it did. Not only did he miss the line completely, a moment later, he saw Dhoni with his arms raised and the bails off.