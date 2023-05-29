More Options

IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as MS Dhoni’s lightening quick stumping ends Shubman Gill's innings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni Stumping Shubman Gill

When a team is in trouble, the players always look to the leader for a moment of inspiration. If there was any doubt about who the leader of the Chennai Super Kings is, those questions were answered as MS Dhoni gifted his team with the wicket of Shubman Gill with a vintage stumping in the IPL final.

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni, fearing the impact of rain, decided to send Gujarat out to bat first. It proved to be a questionable call owing to the nature of results in the IPL this year. The questions around the decision intensified as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha piled on the pressure with runs coming in quick time for the “hosts”. Gill being dropped twice by Deepak Chahar did not help Chennai as Gujarat ended the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 62/0.

Knowing his team was in trouble, Dhoni decided to throw the ball to his most trusted lieutenant - Ravindra Jadeja. The Gujarat-born all-rounder bowled a neat over conceding just five runs off the first five balls before he decided to change the game on its head. Jadeja, bowling to Gill, decided to give the ball some flight and pitched it just outside off stump. The youngster tried to drive it on the front foot but did not expect the ball to turn as much as it did. Not only did he miss the line completely, a moment later, he saw Dhoni with his arms raised and the bails off. 

When the decision went upstairs, most fans already knew what the result would be as a confident Dhoni had already signaled his decision. As the decision came back out, the crowd and Twitter erupted as Thala managed to add one more feather to his already-filled cap. 

