IPL 2023 | Twitter in awe as MS Dhoni’s lightening quick stumping ends Shubman Gill's innings
When a team is in trouble, the players always look to the leader for a moment of inspiration. If there was any doubt about who the leader of the Chennai Super Kings is, those questions were answered as MS Dhoni gifted his team with the wicket of Shubman Gill with a vintage stumping in the IPL final.
Winning the toss, MS Dhoni, fearing the impact of rain, decided to send Gujarat out to bat first. It proved to be a questionable call owing to the nature of results in the IPL this year. The questions around the decision intensified as Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha piled on the pressure with runs coming in quick time for the “hosts”. Gill being dropped twice by Deepak Chahar did not help Chennai as Gujarat ended the powerplay with the scoreboard reading 62/0.
Knowing his team was in trouble, Dhoni decided to throw the ball to his most trusted lieutenant - Ravindra Jadeja. The Gujarat-born all-rounder bowled a neat over conceding just five runs off the first five balls before he decided to change the game on its head. Jadeja, bowling to Gill, decided to give the ball some flight and pitched it just outside off stump. The youngster tried to drive it on the front foot but did not expect the ball to turn as much as it did. Not only did he miss the line completely, a moment later, he saw Dhoni with his arms raised and the bails off.
When the decision went upstairs, most fans already knew what the result would be as a confident Dhoni had already signaled his decision. As the decision came back out, the crowd and Twitter erupted as Thala managed to add one more feather to his already-filled cap.
Only MSD!
May 29, 2023
Magic in final
Thala magic on IPL 2023 final. Gill out by msd stumping #MSD #Dhoni #gill #IPL2023Final #GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/arS51jM1Gy— Flash Venkat (@flashvenkat7) May 29, 2023
Almost impossible
CSK Bowlers : Taking wicket of *Gill* is almost impossible...— Vishal 💜 (@Vishtt1) May 29, 2023
Le #Dhoni :- Hold My Beer
🍺😍🔥#MSDhoni𓃵 #IPL2023Final #CSKvsGT
Magical
Something special was needed to defeat Gill and his luck today and Dhoni's magical hands were those things. #CSKvsGT #IPLonJioCinema #IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 #Dhoni— Somesh Anand (@cybertron0002) May 29, 2023
Fastest
Fastest finger first se bhi kam time me dhoni ne gill ko out Kiya— jimmy (@JimitPanchal12) May 29, 2023
Seriously special
Something special was needed to defeat Gill and his luck today and Dhoni's magical hands were those things. #CSKvsGT #IPLonJioCinema #IPLFinal2023 #IPL2023 #MSDhoni𓃵 #Dhoni— Somesh Anand (@cybertron0002) May 29, 2023
Coincidence
A friend was just telling me in the morning that Gill ko to Dhoni hi le jayega....what coincidence— Àaynstine 💫 (@flaatoon) May 29, 2023
Big goat
Dhoni, The Big Goat gets the Baby Goat. Shubhman Gill out. #IPL2023Finals pic.twitter.com/melZDQ5y8K— Yousuf Huq (@Usuf313) May 29, 2023
Love that
🏏 What a moment in the #IPLFinal2023! 🔥🔥 Dhoni shows his magic behind the stumps, pulling off an incredible stump-out to dismiss Gill! 😱😱 #CSKvsGT #MSDhoni𓃵— Sushil Banait (@sushil_banait) May 29, 2023
Scoring stopped
Only a Dhoni masterclass could have stopped Gill from scoring big in Ahmedabad and that's what happened.— SAYAN (@Madridismo07_) May 29, 2023