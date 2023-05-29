More Options

Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni showing his age as Hardik-Sudharsan steal extra run under his nose

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

MS Dhoni getting ready for the IPL Final

IPL

Despite his age, there is very little that MS Dhoni cannot do on a cricket field owing to a cricketing IQ that is unmatched in world cricket. However, Father Time caught up with the Thala as he failed to get to the ball to prevent an extra run after the stumps had been broken post a direct hit.

Gujarat Titans got off to an absolute blinder in Ahmedabad in the IPL final as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got them to 62 in the powerplay. While Dhoni showcased his brilliance with the gloves to dismiss the latter, CSK seemed powerless in stopping the runs being leaked as a combination of great batting and poor bowling saw GT score 143 in 15 overs. Even though the runs were flowing, it was another Dhoni moment that caught the attention of social media. 

Having conceded 20 runs off the 17th over, Pathirana needed to bowl a near perfect over to keep CSK in the game. He did that as the young Sri Lankan conceded just six runs off the first four balls of the 18th over. On the fifth ball, the pacer decided to bowl a length ball outside off stump to Hardik Pandya. The GT skipper had a swing at it but all he could do was find the man at mid off. Deepak Chahar collected the ball and, even though Hardik was going to make his crease, had a shy at the stumps.

The throw was an accurate one and the ball deflected towards short leg. Seeing this, Dhoni tried to get there in order to stop a late surge of a second run. In the years gone by, no one would have dreamed to take on Dhoni at anything that involves speed but as they say - Father Time is undefeated. Not only did Dhoni not get there on time, he did not even try to bend over to collect the ball. The Twitterati noticed this and were quick to pass their judgement on the incident.

