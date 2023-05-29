Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni showing his age as Hardik-Sudharsan steal extra run under his nose
Despite his age, there is very little that MS Dhoni cannot do on a cricket field owing to a cricketing IQ that is unmatched in world cricket. However, Father Time caught up with the Thala as he failed to get to the ball to prevent an extra run after the stumps had been broken post a direct hit.
Gujarat Titans got off to an absolute blinder in Ahmedabad in the IPL final as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got them to 62 in the powerplay. While Dhoni showcased his brilliance with the gloves to dismiss the latter, CSK seemed powerless in stopping the runs being leaked as a combination of great batting and poor bowling saw GT score 143 in 15 overs. Even though the runs were flowing, it was another Dhoni moment that caught the attention of social media.
Having conceded 20 runs off the 17th over, Pathirana needed to bowl a near perfect over to keep CSK in the game. He did that as the young Sri Lankan conceded just six runs off the first four balls of the 18th over. On the fifth ball, the pacer decided to bowl a length ball outside off stump to Hardik Pandya. The GT skipper had a swing at it but all he could do was find the man at mid off. Deepak Chahar collected the ball and, even though Hardik was going to make his crease, had a shy at the stumps.
The throw was an accurate one and the ball deflected towards short leg. Seeing this, Dhoni tried to get there in order to stop a late surge of a second run. In the years gone by, no one would have dreamed to take on Dhoni at anything that involves speed but as they say - Father Time is undefeated. Not only did Dhoni not get there on time, he did not even try to bend over to collect the ball. The Twitterati noticed this and were quick to pass their judgement on the incident.
Age just a number
May 29, 2023
Expectations
I never was excited when Dhoni played, I was happy that he was there in the team leading his teammates, My expectations lowered with his increasing age— faizan (@callitneo) May 29, 2023
Young player
#Dhoni Ab kaha gya wo logic?ke acha fielder single roke ga pressure bnae ga strick rotation nhi hongi— Roy (@Roy84966203) May 29, 2023
Mtlb wo cheeze sehwag jaise matchwinner kre to bhar krdo ab ye kre to koi nhi apni sahulato ke hisab se team chalegi apni age zyda hue to old player apni age kam to young player
Duty ahead
What would be running in Dhoni's mind today ?— Mayon (@MayonTweets) May 29, 2023
Emotions rushing but the duty ahead to focus ❤️
Personal matters
It's there personal matter why they don't talk who knows what happened between them? Still dhoni bought many Malls for him which he is running in Ranchi and earning good money but you won't cover it cos it doesn't suits your agenda also the second part is on makers— Mukulr5 (@RRmuk8649) May 29, 2023
Come out please
Naah man, can someone tell Dhoni to temporarily come out of retirement until Pant is fit. This guy still has the best reflexes and game sense— Nish (@fcbbnsh) May 29, 2023
Really sad
It's sad to see dhoni playing his last IPL FINAL.— Sniper Saffron (@SnipersaffronIn) May 29, 2023
That reaction
Dhoni's reaction time was just 0.1 Seconds during the stumping.— Raj (@Raj__chautala) May 29, 2023
He will turn 42 years on July. #Dhoni #CSK #IPL2023Finals pic.twitter.com/2wLej4fpgb
Feeling bad
Man, feeling really bad for Dhoni!— LILY (@LILYYtweeted) May 29, 2023
The game
If CSK Wins, Credit goes to Dhoni👏👏— Sachin (@Bcmc_111) May 29, 2023
If CSK loses, Blame goes to other players 😭😭
And Tushar Deshpande takes that blame today 🤗