IPL 2023 | Jadeja delivers Dhoni-esque finish to help CSK equal MI’s record in rain affected final
IPL
A Chennai Super Kings chase masterclass helped the now five-time champions equal Mumbai Indians’ record of most IPL trophies won. A Sai Sudharsan onslaught had helped GT post 214 on the board but with rain playing spoilsport, the DLS target was set at 171 off 15 overs for CSK to win the title.
Having been sent in to bat first, Gujarat got off to a slow start scoring just eight runs in the first two overs. They did get a lifeline in that period as Deepak Chahar dropped a sitter which would have sent Shubman Gill packing. The GT opener made CSK pay for it as by the end of the powerplay, he, along with Wriddhiman Saha, piled on 62 runs. While MS Dhoni showcased his brilliance behind the wickets to stump Gill, Gujarat were in no mood to slow down as they consolidated to 86/1 midway through the innings. It was the Sai Sudharsan show from there on as the youngster took the bowlers to the cleaners with some clean hitting. By the end of the 15th over, GT had managed to put on 143 with the TN star playing at 48 off 31 balls. By the end of the 19th over, the score had gone to 200 and Sudharsan had added 36 off just 13 deliveries. Even though he was dismissed for a well made 96 off just 47 deliveries, Sudharsan ensured that GT managed to post a target of 215 for CSK to win the IPL.
It only took three balls for the rain to play spoilsport for a second day in a row. Even though the rain eased off relatively quickly, the outfield had taken quite a batting owing to the two days of incessant rain. After multiple inspections, the umpires finally decided to restart the game but with a new target of 171 off 15 overs.
Following the restart, the CSK openers let loose as they smashed 52 in the first four overs to get a hefty chunk of the chase done in the powerplay. However, Noor Ahmed dismissed both openers in a space of four balls to bring GT roaring back into the game with the equation reading 93 off eight overs. The Afghan teenager, who finished with 2/17 in three overs, continued to build pressure, but his teammates could not capitalize leaving CSK needing 59 off the last five. In a game of swinging fortunes, Mohit Sharma not only dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the 11th over, he conceded just six runs to put GT back on top. Ambati Rayudu, playing is last game in the IPL, was not quite done as he smashed 19 off eight to make it anyone’s game. Having been hit for 16 runs in three balls, Mohit came back with vengeance dismissing Rayudu and Dhoni, for a golden duck, on consecutive deliveries. Needing 21 off the last two overs, Shami showed his class as well with an eight run over sending the game into the last over with CSK needing 13 to equal MI’s haul. Mohit Sharma bowled four perfect deliveries before Jadeja delivered a Dhoni-esque ending scoring 10 off the last two to hand CSK their fifth IPL title.
