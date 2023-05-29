IPL 2023 | Jadeja delivers Dhoni-esque finish to help CSK equal MI’s record in rain affected final

Following the restart, the CSK openers let loose as they smashed 52 in the first four overs to get a hefty chunk of the chase done in the powerplay. However, Noor Ahmed dismissed both openers in a space of four balls to bring GT roaring back into the game with the equation reading 93 off eight overs. The Afghan teenager, who finished with 2/17 in three overs, continued to build pressure, but his teammates could not capitalize leaving CSK needing 59 off the last five. In a game of swinging fortunes, Mohit Sharma not only dismissed Ajinkya Rahane in the 11th over, he conceded just six runs to put GT back on top. Ambati Rayudu, playing is last game in the IPL, was not quite done as he smashed 19 off eight to make it anyone’s game. Having been hit for 16 runs in three balls, Mohit came back with vengeance dismissing Rayudu and Dhoni, for a golden duck, on consecutive deliveries. Needing 21 off the last two overs, Shami showed his class as well with an eight run over sending the game into the last over with CSK needing 13 to equal MI’s haul. Mohit Sharma bowled four perfect deliveries before Jadeja delivered a Dhoni-esque ending scoring 10 off the last two to hand CSK their fifth IPL title.