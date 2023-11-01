NZ vs SA | Twitter in splits as Trent Boult's sheepish effort converts wicket into six
Trent Boult was not at his best in the field on Wednesday|
There are a few feelings worse than dropping a catch in cricket, one of which Trent Boult got to thoroughly experience on Wednesday. The Kiwi not only let off centurion Rassie van der Dussen for the second time but did so in a way that the ball comically ended up tipping across the boundary ropes.
South Africa continued to execute their batting template to perfection in Pune, building along gradually without losing wickets through the majority of the innings before going gung-ho in the final third of the 50 overs to make the score read a daunting 357 by the time their batting came to a close. The African contingent had two centurions to boast of on the day as Quinton de Kock struck his fourth World Cup hundred with a run-a-ball 114 while Rassie van der Dussen smashed his way to 133 off just 118 deliveries. However, the latter struggled at various stages during his stay at the crease and had quite the rub of the green to propel his efforts.
The phenomenon was most evident on the penultimate ball of the 44th ball with Jimmy Neesham trundling in against the 34-year-old. The all-rounder pitched the ball straight and on a length, inviting Rassie to get his bat through the ball and send it flying over his counterpart's head. However, the batter failed to get as clean a connection as he would have liked, seemingly set to bounce within the playing surface, as Trent Boult sprinted to his right from long-off to get underneath the Kookaburra. He just about managed to get there in time and extended his hands to cup the ball safely but to his horror not only did the white rock slip through but also popped up over his palms and landed across the boundary ropes for a maximum.
The dismay was writ large on Neesham's face, especially given Boult had dropped another tough chance earlier in the innings when Rassie was still in his 70s, while Rassie broke into a sheepish grin much to Twitterati's amusement.
What a six from Boult!
November 1, 2023
The best
Trent boult is best to make out and a four to six always #NZvsSA— not required (@unique_logics) November 1, 2023
Thanks
Thanks Trent Boult for gifting us that six— Clifford #AFC (@Coster_Rama2) November 1, 2023
Amazing
Trent Boult turning a wicket into six down the ground off Jimmy Neesham, eh? #CWC23— Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) November 1, 2023
Unbelievable
Lmao 2nd drop from Trent Boult. He's parried it to a six now 🤣🤣— The Divine Beard (@Gerrardicted) November 1, 2023
Super
Super ra Boult six lo ki toseyalsindi 😂— 7 (@rocking_n) November 1, 2023
The best kiwi
Who did better trent boult with the most economical bowler for kiwi's today with around 5 rpo— Piyush singh (@ChaosCatalyst0) November 1, 2023
Or tim southee whose economy around 8, but took both Centurions qdk and and RVD out#NZvsSA #CWC2023 #icccricketworldcup2023 #SouthAfrica #newzealand
True
Boult deserved a minimum of 3 wickets for the spell he has bowled. Too good.— Trickster_God (@_BreathingFire_) November 1, 2023
Looks like that!
Is trent boult bowling on a different pitch? that is just insase figures after 9 overs.#NZvSA #SAvsNZ #CWC23— Johny Bava (@johnybava) November 1, 2023
Bang bang bang!
#CWC23 #CWC2023 #NZvsSA #NZvSA #SAvsNZ #SAvNZ #MCAStadium #Pune— Deshraj Singh (@DeshrajH) November 1, 2023
14 runs were consumed in Trent Boult's over. pic.twitter.com/9Fm2iNxHck