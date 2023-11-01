SA vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Proteas emulate Springboks to thrash Black Caps and practically seal semis spot
Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen set the foundation for a dominant Proteas victory|
ICC
South Africa cruised along to a 190-run win against New Zealand in Pune on Wednesday to move to the top of the table, three days after their rugby counterparts defeated the All Blacks in the World Cup final. The Proteas posted a mammoth total of 357 before their bowlers ran over the Kiwis for 167.
Put into bat first, Temba Bavuma got South Africa off the blocks quickly with a series of flamboyant boundaries and a maximum. However, he yet again failed to build on the start as New Zealand broke through in the ninth over with the score reading 38/1, only to set the stage for the Quinton de Kock-Rassie van der Dussen show. The duo stitched together their second double-century stand of the tournament, the former registering his fourth World Cup 2023 ton in the process. They paced the partnership to perfection, steadily guiding the score to 155/1 at the 30-over mark before stepping on the accelerator to propel the side to 238/2 when de Kock fell for 114 with exactly 10 overs to go. David Miller, promoted up the order, took little time to prove his credentials as he sprayed the likes of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham all over the park while they attempted to make up for Matt Henry's loss, who had walked off the field after bowling 5.3 overs with a hamstring issue. Rassie joined in on the act too after getting to his century, racing away to a 118-ball 133 before succumbing in the 48th over. Miller soon enough got to his half-century as well off 29 balls before Aiden Markram put the final nail in the coffin with a mammoth six off his very first ball to end the first half of the game with 357/4 on the board.
In response, the threatening new ball duo of Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi sizzled under the lights with the former scalping both Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra in the powerplay itself. Follow-up act Gerald Coetzee made matters worse for the Black Caps by sending Will Young back to the hut for 33 in the 11th over, leaving them reeling at 56/3. The chase never got back on track thereon with wickets falling left, right, and centre. Jansen scalped another and Keshav Maharaj snared four while Glenn Phillips tried to limit the NRR damage with a rapid knock of 60. The Kiwis were eventually bowled out for 167 in the 36th over, thus falling to a third successive loss and slipping to fourth in the table.
Dil dil
LESSS GOO DİL DİL SOUTH AFRICA🇿🇦♥️.#NZvsSA #SAvNZ #CWC23INDIA pic.twitter.com/oxvdAjTbdm— Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 1, 2023
Life line
Life line for Pakistan as South Africa has beaten New Zealand by 190 runs !— SAAD 🇵🇰 (@SaadIrfan258) November 1, 2023
Thanks to Temba Bavuma 11 😭❤️#NZvsSA #SAvsNZ #NZvSA #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/HUIAMOY04J
Friends?
Freinds Forever 🇿🇦🤝🇵🇰#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/JHSfRwjoN3— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) November 1, 2023
There is hope
Our hopes are alive. 190 runs defeat is a huge margin bruhh#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/IpMaaPFcVn— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) November 1, 2023
A huge favour
Alhumdulillah, a huge favour from SA 🇿🇦 to PAK 🇵🇰— Zubair Shakeel Wani (@ZubiTalks) November 1, 2023
SA have blown NZ by 190 R at MCA 🏟️
Thank you Bavuma bhai 🔥💪
Time to sing 🎶 ⬇️ #NZvSA #NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/6S4IrCZM1O
Captian is famous in PAK now
The most famous person in Pakistan right now ! Temba Bavuma for you❤️#NZvsSApic.twitter.com/2VqaBV3mmp— Haroon 🏏🌠 (@HaroonM33120350) November 1, 2023
They are dominating
Proteas Domination Continues in This WC— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 1, 2023
They Are Back To Top 1 at Points Table with Huge NRR 🥶🥵
South Africa Defeated New Zealand with Humongous 190 Runs#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/nSPKlF9rcM
Notice period guy performing well
First guy in the world to perform well during notice period, Quinton de Kock#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/2AhfA1FQ8n— Aman (@CricketSatire) November 1, 2023
Lol
Pakistan fans right now#NZvsSA pic.twitter.com/BfAwZdtd1u— 𝙃𝙚𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙜. 🇵🇸 (@rovvmut_) November 1, 2023
Thanksgiving
Thankyou South Africa 🇿🇦👻👏— Muneeba Ch (@MuneebaCh5) November 1, 2023
Qudrat ka Nizam 👻#NZvsSA #NZvsSA #NZLvsRSA pic.twitter.com/uYjlvIi7cK