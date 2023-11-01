SA vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Proteas emulate Springboks to thrash Black Caps and practically seal semis spot

Put into bat first, Temba Bavuma got South Africa off the blocks quickly with a series of flamboyant boundaries and a maximum. However, he yet again failed to build on the start as New Zealand broke through in the ninth over with the score reading 38/1, only to set the stage for the Quinton de Kock-Rassie van der Dussen show. The duo stitched together their second double-century stand of the tournament, the former registering his fourth World Cup 2023 ton in the process. They paced the partnership to perfection, steadily guiding the score to 155/1 at the 30-over mark before stepping on the accelerator to propel the side to 238/2 when de Kock fell for 114 with exactly 10 overs to go. David Miller, promoted up the order, took little time to prove his credentials as he sprayed the likes of Glenn Phillips and James Neesham all over the park while they attempted to make up for Matt Henry's loss, who had walked off the field after bowling 5.3 overs with a hamstring issue. Rassie joined in on the act too after getting to his century, racing away to a 118-ball 133 before succumbing in the 48th over. Miller soon enough got to his half-century as well off 29 balls before Aiden Markram put the final nail in the coffin with a mammoth six off his very first ball to end the first half of the game with 357/4 on the board.