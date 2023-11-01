SMAT 2023 | Twitter reacts to Riyan Parag's bold provoking gesture after leading Assam to quarters

Parag first displayed his skills with the ball by scalping two wickets while conceding just 23 runs in his four overs before stroking his way to an unbeaten half-century of just 31 balls, smashing two fours and four maximums in the process. With victory in his sights by the time he reached the milestone, Parag took the opportunity to make a commanding statement to the cricketing fraternity. He used his index finger to symbolize the world before pointing to himself and indicating he was a level above the rest, capping off the pompous celebration with a flex of his biceps. Notably, Parag extended his record with this knock of most consecutive half-centuries in T20 cricket, the latest being his seventh on the trot to make his tournament haul read a ridiculous 490 runs in eight innings at an average of 122.50 and a strike rate of 189.19.