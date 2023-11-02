IND vs SL | Twitter goes berserk as domineering India embarrass Sri Lanka by 302 runs to book semis spot
Mohammed Siraj's new ball heroics set the stage for another Indian domination over the Lions|
BCCI
India put up a clinical performance in the encounter against Sri Lanka and won the game by 302 runs. After Shubman Gill,Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries to propel India to a mammoth total of 357, the Indian pacers breathed fire to bundle out the Lankans for a paltry 55.
On a Wankhede wicket that has leaked runs, Sri Lanka shocked India by sending them into bat first. While it appeared to be a fine decision as the Lankans sent Rohit Sharma packing on the second ball of the match, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showed why it could come back to haunt them. Despite trying to consolidate the innings, the Indian duo ensured that the team scored 60 in the first powerplay. After scoring another run a ball 60 over the next ten overs, with both bringing up half centuries, India upped the scoring rate with batters approaching the three-figure mark with the scoreboard reading 185/1 in 29 overs. However, in a space of ten balls, India lost both Gill (92) and Kohli (88) but the incoming Shreyas Iyer ensured India got a good finish. His 56-ball 82, supported by KL Rahul (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (35), helped India post a par score of 357 despite the efforts of Dilshan Madushanka who scalped a five-for.
Chasing a daunting target, Sri Lanka had an opportunity to put the ghosts of the 2011 World Cup final to rest with a valiant performance. However, it was not to be as after Jasprit Bumrah gave India an ideal start sending Pathum Nissanka packing on his very first delivery, Mohammed Siraj replicated his 2023 Asia Cup final heroics and wreaked havoc with the ball reducing Sri Lanka to just 3 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in just 19 balls. After Siraj’s mastery, Mohammed Shami weaved his magic and bagged four scalps in his first three overs to make the situation even worse for the Lankan Lions with the scoreboard reading 29/8. The only real consolation for Sri Lanka in the game was that they passed the 36-run mark - the lowest score in World Cup history - and ended on 55 as India secured a massive 302-run win to advance into the semis.
Congratulations
Congratulations Team India 🙏🇮🇳— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) November 2, 2023
Boom Boom Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Bhai, Miya Bhai Mohammed Siraj destroying Sri Lanka after taken quick wicket.
Meanwhile Daniel Alexander😅#INDvsSL #Shami #Siraj #Bumrah #Fifer pic.twitter.com/Uy1qXJRRxw
Defeated by 302 runs!
Team India defeated Srilanka by 302 run.#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/L9J3hAN3Gk— Jai Upadhyay (@jay_upadhyay14) November 2, 2023
Highest wicket taker
Mohammad Shami becomes the highest wicket taker for India in World Cup history with 45 wickets from just 14 innings. History created by Shami. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/jyBA1uHEy6— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 2, 2023
GOAT
Mohammed Shami has 7 four wickets haul from just 14 World Cup innings.— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
Absolute 🐐GOAT Shami #INDvsSL
pic.twitter.com/BlVQv3PteZ
Its repeating
🚨 Same scenes for Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final and Now in world cup 2023. Indian fast bowlers are proving nightmare for Sri Lanka batters.#INDvsSLpic.twitter.com/LWF9LQqrGT— Haroon 🏏🌠 (@HaroonM33120350) November 2, 2023
Greatest wicket keeper
Kudos to KL Rahul ⚡🔥💥— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
Rahul Gonna be the Greatest Keeper For Us in Future , whatt a Presence of Mind
He was the only one who wanted the review and he was absolutely correct. He's been too good for India as the Wicketkeeper#INDvsSL
pic.twitter.com/gBiC6ZMzZ6
His energy and aggresion
Ravi Shastri said - "I love Mohammad Siraj's energy and Aggression. He is a great competitor of the game".— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
Siraj 🔥#INDvsSL
pic.twitter.com/78eRzofssI
Next level dominanace
4 WICKETS IN 13 BALLS FOR SHAMI— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
Looks Like another 5 Wicket Haul is On For Shami 🔥👀
This is next level dominance by the Indian pace trio.#INDvsSL
pic.twitter.com/lOWKsRvprI
This trio is fire
This Pace Trio vs South African Batters— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
South Africa Pace Trio vs Indian Batters
Gonna be Most Quality One next Sunday#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/fJXhBmPFVc
The pace attack
India's pace attack on fire as usual 🔥🙌🏻#INDvsSL https://t.co/ETQWefn9OR— π (@NeyJr78) November 2, 2023