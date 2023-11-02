More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter goes berserk as domineering India embarrass Sri Lanka by 302 runs to book semis spot

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Mohammed Siraj's new ball heroics set the stage for another Indian domination over the Lions

India put up a clinical performance in the encounter against Sri Lanka and won the game by 302 runs. After Shubman Gill,Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer notched up half-centuries to propel India to a mammoth total of 357, the Indian pacers breathed fire to bundle out the Lankans for a paltry 55.

On a Wankhede wicket that has leaked runs, Sri Lanka shocked India by sending them into bat first. While it appeared to be a fine decision as the Lankans sent Rohit Sharma packing on the second ball of the match, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showed why it could come back to haunt them. Despite trying to consolidate the innings, the Indian duo ensured that the team scored 60 in the first powerplay. After scoring another run a ball 60 over the next ten overs, with both bringing up half centuries, India upped the scoring rate with batters approaching the three-figure mark with the scoreboard reading 185/1 in 29 overs. However, in a space of ten balls, India lost both Gill (92) and Kohli (88) but the incoming Shreyas Iyer ensured India got a good finish. His 56-ball 82, supported by KL Rahul (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (35), helped India post a par score of 357 despite the efforts of Dilshan Madushanka who scalped a five-for.

Chasing a daunting target, Sri Lanka had an opportunity to put the ghosts of the 2011 World Cup final to rest with a valiant performance. However, it was not to be as after Jasprit Bumrah gave India an ideal start sending Pathum Nissanka packing on his very first delivery, Mohammed Siraj replicated his 2023 Asia Cup final heroics and wreaked havoc with the ball reducing Sri Lanka to just 3 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in just 19 balls. After Siraj’s mastery, Mohammed Shami weaved his magic and bagged four scalps in his first three overs to make the situation even worse for the Lankan Lions with the scoreboard reading 29/8. The only real consolation for Sri Lanka in the game was that they passed the 36-run mark - the lowest score in World Cup history - and ended on 55 as India secured a massive 302-run win to advance into the semis. 

