IND vs SL | Twitter goes berserk as domineering India embarrass Sri Lanka by 302 runs to book semis spot

On a Wankhede wicket that has leaked runs, Sri Lanka shocked India by sending them into bat first. While it appeared to be a fine decision as the Lankans sent Rohit Sharma packing on the second ball of the match, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showed why it could come back to haunt them. Despite trying to consolidate the innings, the Indian duo ensured that the team scored 60 in the first powerplay. After scoring another run a ball 60 over the next ten overs, with both bringing up half centuries, India upped the scoring rate with batters approaching the three-figure mark with the scoreboard reading 185/1 in 29 overs. However, in a space of ten balls, India lost both Gill (92) and Kohli (88) but the incoming Shreyas Iyer ensured India got a good finish. His 56-ball 82, supported by KL Rahul (21) and Ravindra Jadeja (35), helped India post a par score of 357 despite the efforts of Dilshan Madushanka who scalped a five-for.