IND vs SL | Twitter in splits as Kohli trolls Gill for not being vigilant with hilariously absurd gesture

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Virat Kohli and Shubman GIll were imperious between the wickets throughout their century stand

BCCI

Virat Kohli is renowned for his supreme fitness and his teammates quite often find it tough to match his level while running between the wickets. Such was also the case in the World Cup game against Sri Lanka when Shubman Gill was not as proactive as Kohli and thus received stick from the veteran.

India were rocked early on after being put into bat against Sri Lanka with the in-form Rohit Sharma sent back into the hut on just the second ball of the encounter. However, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill steadied India’s innings and took opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The duo put up an exhibition of elegant stroke play and quick running to stitch together an 189-run stand. However, during their partnership, Kohli mocked the Indian opener for his inattentiveness.

On the penultimate ball of the 29th over, Kohli tapped Dushan Hemantha’s good length delivery on the fourth stump channel to the cover region and sprinted for a quick single. Gill, who was at the non-striker’s end, was not vigilant and responded to the run late. However, despite the fairly late start, he made it to the striker's end just in time. After completing the run, Kohli imitated a limp body by flaying out his limbs, indicating the ace Indian batter was not being alert enough.

Kohli’s hilarious gesture set the social media ablaze and many netizens took to Twitter to pour in their reactions.

