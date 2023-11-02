IND vs SL | Twitter in splits as Kohli trolls Gill for not being vigilant with hilariously absurd gesture

On the penultimate ball of the 29th over, Kohli tapped Dushan Hemantha’s good length delivery on the fourth stump channel to the cover region and sprinted for a quick single. Gill, who was at the non-striker’s end, was not vigilant and responded to the run late. However, despite the fairly late start, he made it to the striker's end just in time. After completing the run, Kohli imitated a limp body by flaying out his limbs, indicating the ace Indian batter was not being alert enough.