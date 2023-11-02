More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter lauds KL Rahul's stubborn call for DRS embarrassing Rohit while earning India wicket

The entire Indian team broke out in applause for KL Rahul after his confidence earned the side a wicket

Everytime a team huddles to discuss whether to review the on-field umpire's decision, the buck stops with the captain. However, in the match between India and Sri Lanka, KL Rahul took matter in his own hands which inturn ended up as a wicket for India much to the shock of his teammates.

After posting a mammoth target of 358 for the Lions, Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with the ball through a brilliant LBW dismissal of Pathum Nissanka on the very first ball, while on the other hand, Mohammed Siraj swiftly dispatched three batsmen without conceding a single run. Follow-up act Mohammed Shami made his mark as well with a wicket in his very first over as Sri Lanka found themselves reeling at 14/6 after 10 overs. However, Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul was still hungry for more which spelled doom for the opposition.

Shami delivered a bouncer down the leg side to Dushmantha Chameera who attempted a wild pull but only ended up gloving it. Rahul was quick to react, diving to his left and taking an excellent catch. However, umpire Chris Brown remained unmoved following which everyone in the Indian team was prepared to move on from the incident. However, Rahul remained stubborn with his appeal, alone exhibiting the confidence to take a review, and was ultimately able to convince the skipper singlehandedly to go upstairs. Consequently, UltraEdge revealed a feather touch off the glove, confirming Rahul’s suspicion. The veteran was all smiles as the decision was overturned and playfully hid behind Shreyas Iyer, peeking out with a smile on his face to mock the Indian skipper.

Twitter was swift in capturing these playful reactions within the team on the field and flooded social media with their responses to the incident.

