IND vs SL | Twitter lauds KL Rahul's stubborn call for DRS embarrassing Rohit while earning India wicket
The entire Indian team broke out in applause for KL Rahul after his confidence earned the side a wicket|
BCCI
Everytime a team huddles to discuss whether to review the on-field umpire's decision, the buck stops with the captain. However, in the match between India and Sri Lanka, KL Rahul took matter in his own hands which inturn ended up as a wicket for India much to the shock of his teammates.
After posting a mammoth target of 358 for the Lions, Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with the ball through a brilliant LBW dismissal of Pathum Nissanka on the very first ball, while on the other hand, Mohammed Siraj swiftly dispatched three batsmen without conceding a single run. Follow-up act Mohammed Shami made his mark as well with a wicket in his very first over as Sri Lanka found themselves reeling at 14/6 after 10 overs. However, Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul was still hungry for more which spelled doom for the opposition.
Shami delivered a bouncer down the leg side to Dushmantha Chameera who attempted a wild pull but only ended up gloving it. Rahul was quick to react, diving to his left and taking an excellent catch. However, umpire Chris Brown remained unmoved following which everyone in the Indian team was prepared to move on from the incident. However, Rahul remained stubborn with his appeal, alone exhibiting the confidence to take a review, and was ultimately able to convince the skipper singlehandedly to go upstairs. Consequently, UltraEdge revealed a feather touch off the glove, confirming Rahul’s suspicion. The veteran was all smiles as the decision was overturned and playfully hid behind Shreyas Iyer, peeking out with a smile on his face to mock the Indian skipper.
Twitter was swift in capturing these playful reactions within the team on the field and flooded social media with their responses to the incident.
Video 1
November 2, 2023
Video 2
November 2, 2023
Kudos
Kudos to KL Rahul.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 2, 2023
He was the only one who wanted the review and he was absolutely correct. He's been too good for India as the Wicketkeeper. pic.twitter.com/TNUmCvX9F5
Great wicketkeeper for sure
Kudos to KL Rahul ⚡🔥💥— VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) November 2, 2023
Rahul Gonna be the Greatest Keeper For Us in Future , whatt a Presence of Mind
He was the only one who wanted the review and he was absolutely correct. He's been too good for India as the Wicketkeeper#INDvsSL
pic.twitter.com/gBiC6ZMzZ6
Brilliant
Brilliant, KL Rahul.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 2, 2023
He was the one who wanted review and India taken review and that was a great call and edge on gloves - KL Rahul has been outstanding behind the wickets. pic.twitter.com/Uaom3dUHj6
Look at the funny reaction
When umpire gave not out kl Rahul suddenly asked to take review ,that was out and look at his funny reaction#INDvsSL #viratkholi #klrahul #out #siraj #bumrah #shami #IndianCricketTeam #WorldCup2023india #wicket #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/xSxhMIUESX— @ JESFIN SHAJU (@JesfinShaju) November 2, 2023
KL Rahul review system
KL Rahul review system. Man deserves equal credit of this wicket of Mohammad Shami. #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/BnJDHyiPui— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 2, 2023
He is the one
And when nobody was interested, KL Rahul asks for a review. #IndvsSL— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) November 2, 2023
Best brain
Brilliant wicketkeeping by KL Rahul, one of Mohammed Shami's balls touched the batsman's bat but who did not realize that it touched the bat, but KL Rahul asked the captain to take a review and the ball touched the bat and KL Rahul had the best brain. pic.twitter.com/kPS8acBQkZ— SHUBHAM (@RAHUL__KL) November 2, 2023
Rahul system
Decision Rahul System. 🤩— Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) November 2, 2023
First took a brilliant catch & then a brilliant review. Proud of you, KL Rahul. ❤️ #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/qGSkIqDS07