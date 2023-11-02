IND vs SL | Twitter lauds KL Rahul's stubborn call for DRS embarrassing Rohit while earning India wicket

Shami delivered a bouncer down the leg side to Dushmantha Chameera who attempted a wild pull but only ended up gloving it. Rahul was quick to react, diving to his left and taking an excellent catch. However, umpire Chris Brown remained unmoved following which everyone in the Indian team was prepared to move on from the incident. However, Rahul remained stubborn with his appeal, alone exhibiting the confidence to take a review, and was ultimately able to convince the skipper singlehandedly to go upstairs. Consequently, UltraEdge revealed a feather touch off the glove, confirming Rahul’s suspicion. The veteran was all smiles as the decision was overturned and playfully hid behind Shreyas Iyer, peeking out with a smile on his face to mock the Indian skipper.