More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as unprecedented second ball cutter bamboozles Rohit Sharma

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as unprecedented second ball cutter bamboozles Rohit Sharma

18

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Dilshan Madushanka wheels away in celebration after producing a ball of the tournament contender

|

ICC

Established in-form batsmen often seem imperious, requiring innovative tactics to get dismissed. Such was the case for Indian captain Rohit Sharma who needed a specific strategy by Dilshan Madushanka to get dismissed in a remarkable fashion on just the second ball of the innings on Thursday.

With India heading into the Wankhede as the only unbeaten team, struggling Sri Lanka had a challenging task at hand when Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked out to the crease after losing the toss to the visitors. The skipper took strike as per the norm while Dilshan Madushanka opened the attack for Sri Lanka. However, few could have imagined the brilliant plan the left-arm seamer had prepared to dismiss the opposition captain and hand a dream start to the Lions.

On the first ball of the innings, Kusal Mendis set a leg-side field earmarked with the unconventional leg slip, even though Rohit is known for his proficiency in playing shots off his pads. Madhushanka started off with an inswinger to Rohit, who gained confidence by effortlessly hitting it for a four. With half the job done, Madushanka pitched the very next ball in the same spot but this time skillfully rolled his fingers over it, causing it to move the other way and elude Rohit's outside edge.

It's quite unusual for a bowler to employ a cutter as early as the second ball of an innings, particularly when there's evident swing in the air. Rohit had evidently anticipated an inswinger but played down the wrong line as the ball curved past to crash into the top of off stump. The spectacular delivery left the Wankhede crowd in stunned silence.

Twitter was quick to notice the brilliant tactic and poured in their appreciation and reactions for the emerging left-arm pacer.

Gone for four

Shocked

Tricky start

Peach of a delivery

Criticism at its best

Out

Sri Lnkan crowd is cheering

Rohit can't figure out

What a ball

Huge wicket

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all