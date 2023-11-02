IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as unprecedented second ball cutter bamboozles Rohit Sharma

On the first ball of the innings, Kusal Mendis set a leg-side field earmarked with the unconventional leg slip, even though Rohit is known for his proficiency in playing shots off his pads. Madhushanka started off with an inswinger to Rohit, who gained confidence by effortlessly hitting it for a four. With half the job done, Madushanka pitched the very next ball in the same spot but this time skillfully rolled his fingers over it, causing it to move the other way and elude Rohit's outside edge.