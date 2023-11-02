IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to Iyer’s cheeky smile as he notifies umpire of wrong byes call

On the penultimate ball of the 45th over, Iyer, who was on the rampage, tried to guide Maheesh Theekshana’s yorker on the fifth stump channel towards the left of the wicket-keeper. However, it appeared that he was not able to get bat to ball but neither could Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis as the ball raced away for a four behind the keeper. The umpire, thinking the ball did not touch Iyer’s bat, signalled four byes but Iyer was quick to react to this and conveyed to the umpire that he had hit the ball, with a cheeky smile. When the ace batter switched ends after taking a single, Brown appeared to raise his hand to apologize to the Indian for his gaffe.