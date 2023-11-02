IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to Iyer’s cheeky smile as he notifies umpire of wrong byes call
Umpires have a responsibility to ensure that the cricket match is played as per the letter of the law and they need to be extremely vigilant to make the right calls in real time. However, when Chris Brown signalled byes, Shreyas Iyer unsuccessfully tried to convince him to convert those into runs.
India put a sensational performance with the willow after being put into bat in the encounter against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium due to the efforts of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli who led India’s charge notching up 92 and 88 respectively. Iyer, whose World Cup performances had left a lot to be desired, was also in his element and played a blistering knock of 82 runs off just 56 balls to help the Men in Blue pile 357 runs on the board. While Iyer was putting up a show with the bat, there was an instance when the ace batter decided to have some fun with the umpire Chris Brown.
On the penultimate ball of the 45th over, Iyer, who was on the rampage, tried to guide Maheesh Theekshana’s yorker on the fifth stump channel towards the left of the wicket-keeper. However, it appeared that he was not able to get bat to ball but neither could Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis as the ball raced away for a four behind the keeper. The umpire, thinking the ball did not touch Iyer’s bat, signalled four byes but Iyer was quick to react to this and conveyed to the umpire that he had hit the ball, with a cheeky smile. When the ace batter switched ends after taking a single, Brown appeared to raise his hand to apologize to the Indian for his gaffe.
Netizens took notice of the incident and many took to Twitter to express their views on the same.
