AFG vs NED | Twitter go gaga as Afghanistan continue on dream World Cup run with seven-wicket win over Netherlands

The Netherlands were jolted early after deciding to bat first on a spin-friendly Ekana surface, losing Wesley Barresi in the very first over. Nevertheless, Max O’Dowd counter-attacked Afghanistan’s new-ball bowlers and Colin Ackermann played second fiddle to guide their team to a good position at the 11-over mark at 70/1. However, Afghanistan clawed back into the contest, bagging four wickets in the next ten overs, with three of the scalps coming in the form of run-outs and giving away just 27 runs in the process. While wickets continued to tumble, Sybrand Engelbrecht showed his prowess with the bat and notched up a valiant half-century to help the Netherlands surpass 150. After Engelbrecht (52) was dismissed, the lower-order batters showed some resistance before getting bowled out for a modest total of 179. Mohammad Nabi was Afghanistan’s wrecker-in-chief, picking up three scalps in the innings.