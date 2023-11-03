T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE

On the other hand, Oman's extraordinary voyage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers saw them win a position with an excellent performance. They began their campaign with a straightforward 32-run victory over Malaysia, followed it up with a 22-run triumph over Singapore in the semi-finals, and advanced to the final with an overwhelming eight-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. Their domination continued in the semi final, as they easily defeated Bahrain by a margin of ten wickets.