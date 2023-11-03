T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE
The World Cup qualifiers had offered non-Test national teams the opportunity in the Marquee event. In the T20 qualifiers of 2024 World Cup, Oman and Nepal were the successful teams, leading to exuberant celebrations and outpouring of joy from both sides especially Nepal's cricket fans.
Nepal clinched a ticket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by an eight-wicket victory in a thrilling encounter at the Mulpani Cricket Ground. Nepal's progress in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers has been impressive, with victories against Singapore and Malaysia by eight and six wickets, respectively. They were defeated by Oman by five runs in the semi-finals.
On the other hand, Oman's extraordinary voyage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers saw them win a position with an excellent performance. They began their campaign with a straightforward 32-run victory over Malaysia, followed it up with a 22-run triumph over Singapore in the semi-finals, and advanced to the final with an overwhelming eight-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. Their domination continued in the semi final, as they easily defeated Bahrain by a margin of ten wickets.
The final match is set for Sunday, with Nepal taking on Oman in a highly anticipated clash. With Nepal and Oman's qualifying, 18 countries have now been confirmed for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States next year. The last two berths will be decided at the Africa qualifier, which will take place at the end of the month.
Prior to the two teams taking the grand stage, fans and social media platforms were flooded with jubilant celebrations, reflecting the teams' remarkable progress and unwavering dedication to cricket.
Nepal has done it!
They’re nearly there … #NEPvUAE pic.twitter.com/bgDPdCMQa7— Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 3, 2023
Nepal holds so much promise...
Stellar development of @CricketNep qualifying for the T20 World Cup in 2024. Nepal, as a cricket nation, holds so much promise. Upwards and onwards 🤗🤗— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 3, 2023
Congrats, @paras77 your tenure at the helm of the cricketing affairs has started so well. More power to you 😇
The moment!
The winning moment for Nepal. T20 World Cup bound pic.twitter.com/iZOMBp88vK— Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) November 3, 2023
Super
Yes yes 👏🇳🇵🔥— Sita Rana Magar (@Sita_magar8) November 3, 2023
Team Nepal qualified for t20 men’s worldcup 2024 .. supper proud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0go0g6h8MT
The dream
There it is,— Suvam Koirala 🏏 (@SuvamKoirala_45) November 3, 2023
The dreams of decade finally came true.
Every single Nepali is living & cheering this moment.
We are coming to the World Stage.
We are coming to the World Cup.
We fans deserved all of it. We faced many heartbreaks before coming to it.
Congratulation Nepal🇳🇵🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/Yd96WXZktM
The trick
The greatest ever trick Nepal pulled off 🇳🇵😎😎#NEPvUAE pic.twitter.com/NVu1xuNnpi— Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) November 3, 2023
Nepal is back!
Nepal will make their re-entry in the T20 World Cup after 10 long years.— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) November 3, 2023
💯Big day for Nepal Netherlands Afghanistan Pakistan #NEDvsAFG
pic.twitter.com/XfhcGfxDVZ
Here they come
WORLD CUP HERE WE COME😭— Nischal Acharya (@utdnischal) November 3, 2023
BEST DAY OF MY LIFE😭😭😭
NEPAL 🇳🇵 NEPAL 🇳🇵 NEPAL 🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/KWy8WpQW3A
They have done it
NEPAL HAVE QUALIFIED FOR ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵🇳🇵#T20WC #NEPvUAE#JAINEPAL pic.twitter.com/zohigMPASy— Niraj Khatri🏏 (@NirajK07Cricket) November 3, 2023
The craze
Nepal has defeated UAE comfortably by 8 wickets & qualified for the T20 cricket world cup. The craze for the game in this country tells me it’s not going to stay a minnow for long. Welcome to the big stage Nepal Cricket. #NEDvsAFG #INDvsSA #NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/OOKXRzOmZQ— Pranav Pratap Singh (@PranavMatraaPPS) November 3, 2023