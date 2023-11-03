More Options

T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE

T20 World Cup 2024 | Twitter and Nepal rejoice after historic qualification win against UAE

50

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The World Cup qualifiers had offered non-Test national teams the opportunity in the Marquee event. In the T20 qualifiers of 2024 World Cup, Oman and Nepal were the successful teams, leading to exuberant celebrations and outpouring of joy from both sides especially Nepal's cricket fans.

Nepal clinched a ticket in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by an eight-wicket victory in a thrilling encounter at the Mulpani Cricket Ground. Nepal's progress in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers has been impressive, with victories against Singapore and Malaysia by eight and six wickets, respectively. They were defeated by Oman by five runs in the semi-finals. 

On the other hand, Oman's extraordinary voyage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup qualifiers saw them win a position with an excellent performance. They began their campaign with a straightforward 32-run victory over Malaysia, followed it up with a 22-run triumph over Singapore in the semi-finals, and advanced to the final with an overwhelming eight-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates. Their domination continued in the semi final, as they easily defeated Bahrain by a margin of ten wickets. 

The final match is set for Sunday, with Nepal taking on Oman in a highly anticipated clash. With Nepal and Oman's qualifying, 18 countries have now been confirmed for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted in the West Indies and the United States next year. The last two berths will be decided at the Africa qualifier, which will take place at the end of the month.

Prior to the two teams taking the grand stage, fans and social media platforms were flooded with jubilant celebrations, reflecting the teams' remarkable progress and unwavering dedication to cricket.

Nepal has done it!

Nepal holds so much promise...

The moment!

Super

The dream

The trick

Nepal is back!

Here they come

They have done it

The craze

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all