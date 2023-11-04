More Options

AUS vs ENG | Twitter goes wild as Ben Stokes shatters chair with power-packed maximum

AUS vs ENG | Twitter goes wild as Ben Stokes shatters chair with power-packed maximum

130

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Ben Stokes is known to inflict carnage on the opposition with his flamboyant stroke play and even the best of bowlers have faced his wrath in the international arena. However, in the 2023 World Cup clash against England, it was the chair which bore the brunt of Stokes’ ferocious six.

England decided to put Australia into bat in the encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Aussies went on post 284 runs with Marnus Labushchane scoring a well-compiled half-century. England, in response, had a miserable start, losing two wickets inside five overs. However, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes steadied the ship and put the chase back on track. Though Malan was dismissed, Stokes continued to lead England’s charge with the bat and notched up a half-century. During his valiant knock, there was an instance when the ace all-rounder smashed a chair with a brutal six.

On the second ball of the 32nd over, Stokes, who had just notched up a half-century after a scratchy start and was looking in good touch, clobbered Travis Head’s good length delivery into the left-hand batter over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Stokes had hit the ball with so much power that the ball shattered the chair stationed beyond the boundary upon landing on it. 

This incident set social media into a frenzy and many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

What a six!

Typical Englishman

Once again

Lord Ben Stokes

Come on!

The fighter

Huge

Bring it on!

Beauty

Hope so

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all