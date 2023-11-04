AUS vs ENG | Twitter goes wild as Ben Stokes shatters chair with power-packed maximum

England decided to put Australia into bat in the encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the Aussies went on post 284 runs with Marnus Labushchane scoring a well-compiled half-century. England, in response, had a miserable start, losing two wickets inside five overs. However, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes steadied the ship and put the chase back on track. Though Malan was dismissed, Stokes continued to lead England’s charge with the bat and notched up a half-century. During his valiant knock, there was an instance when the ace all-rounder smashed a chair with a brutal six.