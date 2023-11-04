AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith is left distraught after throwing away a promising start
Steve Smith was instrumental in Australia’s title triumph in the 2015 ODI World Cup but the ace batter has failed to live up to his standards in the ongoing marquee tournament. In the clash against arch-rivals England, Smith failed to score big which in turn left the batter disappointed.
Australia had a poor start after being put into bat, losing Travis Head and David Warner inside six overs. However, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne weathered the storm and put the innings back on track. Smith, who has been a pale shadow of his vintage self in the World Cup so far, looked in fine touch but the former Australian skipper failed to convert his start into a big score and was dismissed, scoring 44 runs off 52 balls.
During the fourth ball of the 22nd over, Adil Rashid teased Smith with a tossed-up delivery outside off stump and the Australian batter tried to work the delivery past the fielder in the ring at short cover. However, Smith was deceived by the slowness of the delivery and the ball travelled to Moeen Ali at the short third-man region, taking a top edge, and Smith was sent packing. Smith was left distraught and slumped his bat in disappointment after throwing away a good start.
Netizens took notice of Smith’s gutted look upon dismissal and many fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.
Another disapointment for Smith
November 4, 2023
True
Steve Smith Is not being able to Differentiate between Odi and T20i format lately , Cricket Australia should say Please leave to him.#AUSvsENG #ENGvsAUS #CWC2023— Tweprilayankar (@tweprilayankar) November 4, 2023
Soon getting dropped!
The last thing left for Steve Smith is getting dropped from the odi side.... And I think that isn't far away... How can you drop marnus over Steve Smith now.... Why the fuck is Steve Smith not determined to score big dady hundreds like he used to do in past.😭😭😭😭😭— Aditya yadav (@Adityay99165221) November 4, 2023
LOL
Steve Smith in this world cup so far pic.twitter.com/IBhieJ48R5— MagNum (@magnum_vk18) November 4, 2023
Rashid on top!
Adil Rashid Strikes twice in quick succession.— Awais Haider (@Awais_Romi7) November 4, 2023
Dismisses Steve Smith and Josh Inglis.#PAKvsNZ
Actually
how garbage has Steve Smith been this wc it's funny— Omi (@_CornrowKenny_) November 4, 2023
Someone is enjoying Steven's misery
Steve Smith is fully washed, never been happier in my life— victoria beckham's dad's car of a center back (@_nosetalgia_) November 4, 2023
Time to retire
Shameless Steve Smith has passed his best before date in white ball cricket. Should gracefully retire rather than being greedy for personal numbers.— 🌸 Cosmin 🇮🇳 🇫🇮 (@__stochastic) November 4, 2023
Thanks!
Steve Smith white ball career started in quarter-final of CWC'15 and ended in final of CWC'15. Thank you @stevesmith49 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VD05NbRVy6— Sayam Ahmad (@sayam_ahmad_) November 4, 2023
Horrible!
Steve Smith is having a horrible World Cup so far— Hriday (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) November 4, 2023