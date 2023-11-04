More Options

AUS vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith is left distraught after throwing away a promising start

Steve Smith was instrumental in Australia’s title triumph in the 2015 ODI World Cup but the ace batter has failed to live up to his standards in the ongoing marquee tournament. In the clash against arch-rivals England, Smith failed to score big which in turn left the batter disappointed.

Australia had a poor start after being put into bat, losing Travis Head and David Warner inside six overs. However, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne weathered the storm and put the innings back on track. Smith, who has been a pale shadow of his vintage self in the World Cup so far, looked in fine touch but the former Australian skipper failed to convert his start into a big score and was dismissed, scoring 44 runs off 52 balls.

During the fourth ball of the 22nd over, Adil Rashid teased Smith with a tossed-up delivery outside off stump and the Australian batter tried to work the delivery past the fielder in the ring at short cover. However, Smith was deceived by the slowness of the delivery and the ball travelled to Moeen Ali at the short third-man region, taking a top edge, and Smith was sent packing. Smith was left distraught and slumped his bat in disappointment after throwing away a good start.

Netizens took notice of Smith’s gutted look upon dismissal and many fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the same.

