ENG vs AUS | Twitter goes gaga as Australia boost semi-finals bid with 33-run win over England

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Australia continued on their winning run at the 2023 World Cup with a 33-run win over England, leaving them needing a win for a semi final spot. After Marnus Labuschgane's magnificent half-century led Australia to 286, their bowlers fired in unison and bundled out the Three Lions for 253.

Australia did not have the best of starts after being put into bat in the encounter against arch-rivals England, on a batting-friendly surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium, losing Travis Head and David Warner inside six overs. But Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne started the rebuild together guiding Australia to 48 runs in the first powerplay before adding another 53 runs in the next ten overs. Though Adil Rashid got rid off Smith and Josh Inglis to dent the opposition’s progress, Labuschagne carried on the good work and notched up a half-century. After Lauschagne (71) was dismissed with the scorecard reading 178, Cameron Green (47) and Marcus Stoinis (35) scored at a brisk rate and put their team good position at 220/5 after 40 overs. Just when the Aussies seemed destined to breach 300, England clawed back into the contest bagging three scalps in the next five overs. However, Adam Zampa’s 29-run cameo at the fag end of the innings propelled Australia to 286.

Chasing a sub-par target, England, yet again, had a poor start with Mitchell Starc sending Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root back into the hut early, which resulted in England scoring a mere 38 runs in the first powerplay. However, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes brought their team out of trouble, piloting the Three Lions to triple digits in the 22nd over. After Australia dismissed Malan (50) and Jos Buttler within a span of three overs to dent England’s chase, Stokes kept his team in the hunt, scoring a gritty half-century and propelling the team to 169/4 in 35 overs. But soon after, Australia bagged three wickets, including that of Stokes, in quick succession to reduce England to 186/7. Chris Woakes (32) and Adil Rashid (20) put up some stern resistance at the end leaving the Aussies in a spot of bother but the five time champions were able to come away with 33-run win. With the triumph, not only did Australia knock the defending champions out of the World Cup, but they would need a win in their remaining two games for a semi final spot. 

