ENG vs AUS | Twitter goes gaga as Australia boost semi-finals bid with 33-run win over England

Chasing a sub-par target, England, yet again, had a poor start with Mitchell Starc sending Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root back into the hut early, which resulted in England scoring a mere 38 runs in the first powerplay. However, Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes brought their team out of trouble, piloting the Three Lions to triple digits in the 22nd over. After Australia dismissed Malan (50) and Jos Buttler within a span of three overs to dent England’s chase, Stokes kept his team in the hunt, scoring a gritty half-century and propelling the team to 169/4 in 35 overs. But soon after, Australia bagged three wickets, including that of Stokes, in quick succession to reduce England to 186/7. Chris Woakes (32) and Adil Rashid (20) put up some stern resistance at the end leaving the Aussies in a spot of bother but the five time champions were able to come away with 33-run win. With the triumph, not only did Australia knock the defending champions out of the World Cup, but they would need a win in their remaining two games for a semi final spot.