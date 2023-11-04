ENG vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Cameron 'HULK' Green's flying bat almost takes out umpire

On the penultimate delivery of the 31st over, Green tried to take on Mark Wood’s short-pitch delivery outside the off stump but the ace all-rounder’s bat slipped out his hands and flew towards the square leg umpire Gaffaney. Luckily for the umpire who was trying to evade the flying bat, the bat fell in front of Gaffaney. Meanwhile, the ball, taking the top edge landed safely just five yards away from Green. Eventually, Gaffney collected the bat and gave it to the Australian all-rounder.