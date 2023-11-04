More Options

ENG vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Cameron 'HULK' Green's flying bat almost takes out umpire

ENG vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Cameron 'HULK' Green's flying bat almost takes out umpire

319

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

The encounter between Australia and England is known to be action-packed but amidst the action, there are some moments that hog the limelight. Such was the case in the World Cup clash between the arch-rivals when Cameron Green channeled his inner Hulk to almost injure the umpire.

Australia did have the best of starts with the bat in the 2023 World Cup match against England, losing both openers early. However, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne showed their class to take their team out of trouble. After Smith and Labuschagne departed, Green played a well-compiled knock of 47 runs off 52 balls to keep the innings on track. However, amidst Green’s knock, there was an instance where the ace all-rounder almost ended up hurting umpire Chris Gaffaney.

On the penultimate delivery of the 31st over, Green tried to take on Mark Wood’s short-pitch delivery outside the off stump but the ace all-rounder’s bat slipped out his hands and flew towards the square leg umpire Gaffaney. Luckily for the umpire who was trying to evade the flying bat, the bat fell in front of Gaffaney. Meanwhile, the ball, taking the top edge landed safely just five yards away from Green. Eventually, Gaffney collected the bat and gave it to the Australian all-rounder.

Green’s flying bat incident created a lot of buzz on social media and Twitter users shared their reactions to the same.

Green almost injured the Umpire!

Walking bat

Noice

Airborne

Pitch explorer!

Soaring high

Big hit

Hope so

Healthy bat

What a shot!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all