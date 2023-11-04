ENG vs AUS | Twitter reacts as Cameron 'HULK' Green's flying bat almost takes out umpire
The encounter between Australia and England is known to be action-packed but amidst the action, there are some moments that hog the limelight. Such was the case in the World Cup clash between the arch-rivals when Cameron Green channeled his inner Hulk to almost injure the umpire.
Australia did have the best of starts with the bat in the 2023 World Cup match against England, losing both openers early. However, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne showed their class to take their team out of trouble. After Smith and Labuschagne departed, Green played a well-compiled knock of 47 runs off 52 balls to keep the innings on track. However, amidst Green’s knock, there was an instance where the ace all-rounder almost ended up hurting umpire Chris Gaffaney.
On the penultimate delivery of the 31st over, Green tried to take on Mark Wood’s short-pitch delivery outside the off stump but the ace all-rounder’s bat slipped out his hands and flew towards the square leg umpire Gaffaney. Luckily for the umpire who was trying to evade the flying bat, the bat fell in front of Gaffaney. Meanwhile, the ball, taking the top edge landed safely just five yards away from Green. Eventually, Gaffney collected the bat and gave it to the Australian all-rounder.
Green’s flying bat incident created a lot of buzz on social media and Twitter users shared their reactions to the same.
Green almost injured the Umpire!
November 4, 2023
Walking bat
Cameron Green's bat went for a walk.— CrickologyNews (@CrickologyNews) November 4, 2023
#CWC23 #ICCWorldCup #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UArv0tKvrs
Noice
Cameron Green's bat went for a walk.— CrickologyNews (@CrickologyNews) November 4, 2023
#CWC23 #ICCWorldCup #NZvPAK #NZvsPAK #PAKvNZ #PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/5XXRvAovna
Airborne
Cameron Green bat went flying.. pic.twitter.com/dPQY2k0nCW— Ranjeet. (@rjk_rs) November 4, 2023
Pitch explorer!
Cameron Green's bat decided to explore the pitch, a testament to his strong strokes! 🏏😄 pic.twitter.com/YgwiJhs2FE— Sahib Singh (@singh28915) November 4, 2023
Soaring high
Where's the bat!? 😅 Cameron Green sent it soaring!#PAKvsNZ #INDvsSA #MohammedShami #ElvishYadav #HardikPandya #ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/uG6576E6uQ— Vishnu Tiwari (@VishnuTiwa29296) November 4, 2023
Big hit
Cameron Green loses his bat going for a big hit#AUSvsENG #CWC23 #Warner #Root #Rohit #INDvsSA— Johny Bava (@johnybava) November 4, 2023
ICC/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JaTW0ZR8Zn
Hope so
Aaj lagta hai Cameron green ke bat se 💯 ayega ...#AUSvsENG #WorldCup2023— AD Aditya (@Aditya16017118) November 4, 2023
Healthy bat
Cameron Green's bat went for a walk. pic.twitter.com/LC3zeVsgXw— 🇮🇳ÆTHÎYÂ (@athiya_2) November 4, 2023
What a shot!
Cameron Green's bat went for a walk.#PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/UqtgDxPcoP— World Cup 🏏🇵🇰 (@Mhrjameel99) November 4, 2023