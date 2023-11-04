NZ vs PAK| Twitter in awe as Kane Williamson defies injury with spectacular diving catch

It happened in the second over of Pakistan’s batting. Shafique aimed to go over covers with a loft as Southee kept it full and wide with a touch of away swing. As Shafique didn't achieve the desired connection, he skewed it to the left of mid-off. Kane Williamson pulled off an aerial dive over mid-off, despite his hobbling knee, he extended himself to dive while running backward to catch the ball coming over his shoulder.