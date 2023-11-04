More Options

NZ vs PAK| Twitter in awe as Kane Williamson defies injury with spectacular diving catch

NZ vs PAK| Twitter in awe as Kane Williamson defies injury with spectacular diving catch

21

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

New Zealand are recognized for their high spirits on the field of cricket as well as their unselfish loyalty to their country. On Saturday, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson proved the statement yet again with a stunning backward run diving catch regardless of sustaining injuries.

New Zealand had set Pakistan a massive goal of 402 runs after totally annihilating Pakistan's bowling unit and going all guns blazing from the start. Having a stiff test in a must-win game, the Pakistan openers walked into the middle and what followed was an added disadvantage to the chasing team as Shafique fell short of a big score with an exceptional catch by the opposition captain. 

It happened in the second over of Pakistan’s batting. Shafique aimed to go over covers with a loft as Southee kept it full and wide with a touch of away swing. As Shafique didn't achieve the desired connection, he skewed it to the left of mid-off. Kane Williamson pulled off an aerial dive over mid-off, despite his hobbling knee, he extended himself to dive while running backward to catch the ball coming over his shoulder.  

Twitter quickly recognized Kane Williamson's selfless fielding effort and expressed their admiration with a flood of reactions and comments. 

Great catch!

What a selfless 

What a committment!

Kane mama is next level!

Spectacular one!

True leader!

No one can match his efforts for sure!

That was real tough!

Agreed!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all