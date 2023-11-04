NZ vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Iftikhar’s cocky run-out claim of Williamson make him look silly

Iftikhar Ahmed bowled to Williamson, who attempted a risky single with a reverse sweep. However, the shot wasn't perfectly executed, and the ball went straight to backward point. Ravindra, Williamson's partner, called for the run, and despite Williamson being on his knees, he managed to reach the other end. Iftikhar collected the throw and attempted to dislodge the bails, but he wasn't quick enough to get the direct hit. The decision was referred to the third umpire for a run-out check, and Iftikhar believed Williamson was short of the ground as he signaled to his teammates. It was a close call, but the delay in Iftikhar gathering the ball and removing the bails allowed Williamson to make it safely.