More Options

NZ vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Iftikhar’s cocky run-out claim of Williamson make him look silly

NZ vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Iftikhar’s cocky run-out claim of Williamson make him look silly

8

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Usually the best-positioned fielders often provide valuable insights during run-out situations. However, an unusual incident occurred when Iftikhar Ahmed took the initiative to make a call regarding the dismissal, only to discover that the outcome was quite the opposite of what he expected.

The toss was the only aspect that favored Pakistan as the opening partnership laid a strong foundation during the first powerplay. Even after Conway was dismissed, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra made sure that Pakistan's captain ran out of options by establishing the highest partnership against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. It was when the Kiwi skipper came close to getting run out, adding a touch of drama to the proceedings.

Iftikhar Ahmed bowled to Williamson, who attempted a risky single with a reverse sweep. However, the shot wasn't perfectly executed, and the ball went straight to backward point. Ravindra, Williamson's partner, called for the run, and despite Williamson being on his knees, he managed to reach the other end. Iftikhar collected the throw and attempted to dislodge the bails, but he wasn't quick enough to get the direct hit. The decision was referred to the third umpire for a run-out check, and Iftikhar believed Williamson was short of the ground as he signaled to his teammates. It was a close call, but the delay in Iftikhar gathering the ball and removing the bails allowed Williamson to make it safely.

Iftikhar's confident but unsuccessful attempt became a subject of mockery on social media, and the Twitterati had various humorous reactions to the incident.

Need that confidence in life!

This is so funny to watch!

LOL!!! Hahaha!

Everyone thought it was out! The way Ifhthi chacha was confident about!

Gantaki ganta kottamantav entrraa!! xD xD

Agreed!

They need some motivation!

:|

Never know about this!

That's true!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all