NZ vs PAK | Twitter praises Conway's sportsmanship for walking off before appeal and umpire's signal

On to the 11th over of the innings, Hasan Ali managed to bowl a tight over and conceded just 2 runs on the first four balls. On the fifth delivery, the Pakistani pacer delivered a short delivery to Conway which the batter tried to attempt a pull. As the ball travelled into the gloves of Mohammad Rizwan. Even though, at the first instance, there wasn't a huge appeal for the wicket, the left hand batsman started to walk back to the pavilion as soon as the keeper completed the catch. Rizwan wasn't sure and appeared to be confused while Hasan Ali had his hand up with an unconvincing appeal. Seeing the batter make a move back to the dugout, the umpire siganlled had no option but to declare him out and Pakistan gathered to celebrate Hasan Ali’s 100th wicket in ODI cricket.