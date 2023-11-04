NZ vs PAK | Twitter praises Conway's sportsmanship for walking off before appeal and umpire's signal
Batsmen are usually seen being selfish with their wicket and stay on the crease until umpire’s decision for a dismissal. However, the opposite happened in the match between New Zealand and Pakistan where Devon Conway displayed great sportsmanship by walking off before the bowling team could appeal.
As Pakistan raced to bowling first after winning the toss on the chasing track in Bengaluru, their opening bowlers were not able to achieve too much as the New Zealand opening pair managed to put up runs without breaking a sweat. By the end of the batting powerplay, with the scoring a rate at 6.6 runs per over. Just when it appeared that the batters would utilize the great batting conditions on offer to up the scoring rate even further, Hasan Ali came up with plans of his own.
On to the 11th over of the innings, Hasan Ali managed to bowl a tight over and conceded just 2 runs on the first four balls. On the fifth delivery, the Pakistani pacer delivered a short delivery to Conway which the batter tried to attempt a pull. As the ball travelled into the gloves of Mohammad Rizwan. Even though, at the first instance, there wasn't a huge appeal for the wicket, the left hand batsman started to walk back to the pavilion as soon as the keeper completed the catch. Rizwan wasn't sure and appeared to be confused while Hasan Ali had his hand up with an unconvincing appeal. Seeing the batter make a move back to the dugout, the umpire siganlled had no option but to declare him out and Pakistan gathered to celebrate Hasan Ali’s 100th wicket in ODI cricket.
This spirit of Conway in accepting his own wicket has gained a lot more attention and reactions from the Twitterati.
