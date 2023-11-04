NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Pakistan seize DLS win against Kiwis to stay alive in WC
Pakistan fortunes of the day helped them clutch a win from the jaws of defeat against Kiwis by a margin of 21 runs, thanks to rain in Bengaluru. Even though the Pakistan bowlers had an off day, Fakhar Zaman’s blistering century ensured Pakistan stayed ahead of the DLS to stay in contention.
Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Pakistan's bowlers had a tough day on the field as Rachin Ravindra, securing his third century of this World Cup, partnered with the returning skipper Kane Williamson for an impressive 180-run second-wicket stand off just 141 balls. With the exception of Wasim Jr. and Iftikhar, every Pakistan bowler conceded more than 8 runs per over and both Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi had off days. Afridi, in particular, ended with dismal figures of 0/90, making it the most expensive performance by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup history and found it challenging to contain the Kiwi onslaught. Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner played quickfire knocks to give New Zealand a significant total of 401.
Pakistan got off to a strong start in the chase, even after Southee's early strike to dismiss Shafique for four runs with Kane Williamson’s remarkable catch. After Trent Boult was hit for 17 runs in his third over, Fakhar Zaman kept finding the boundary regularly as Babar Azam played the anchor on the other side. Zaman kept playing at a blistering pace post his fifty, his second of the tournament, to become Pakistan's fastest-ever World Cup centurion. As the game went past the 20-over mark, Pakistan’s momentum was interrupted by rain when the score reached 160/1. At that point, Pakistan was ahead by 10 runs according to the DLS. After the delay with the new target set at 342 in 41 overs, Zaman continued his aggressive batting while the Pakistani captain secured his half century on the other end. Rain again decided to interrupt play at the 26th over and the chasing team were 21 runs ahead on DLS. With the rain not relenting, the match officials decided to call the game in Pakistan’s favour which means that both Pakistan and New Zealand will play their last games with a chance of making the semi finals.
