NZ vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Pakistan seize DLS win against Kiwis to stay alive in WC

Pakistan got off to a strong start in the chase, even after Southee's early strike to dismiss Shafique for four runs with Kane Williamson’s remarkable catch. After Trent Boult was hit for 17 runs in his third over, Fakhar Zaman kept finding the boundary regularly as Babar Azam played the anchor on the other side. Zaman kept playing at a blistering pace post his fifty, his second of the tournament, to become Pakistan's fastest-ever World Cup centurion. As the game went past the 20-over mark, Pakistan’s momentum was interrupted by rain when the score reached 160/1. At that point, Pakistan was ahead by 10 runs according to the DLS. After the delay with the new target set at 342 in 41 overs, Zaman continued his aggressive batting while the Pakistani captain secured his half century on the other end. Rain again decided to interrupt play at the 26th over and the chasing team were 21 runs ahead on DLS. With the rain not relenting, the match officials decided to call the game in Pakistan’s favour which means that both Pakistan and New Zealand will play their last games with a chance of making the semi finals.