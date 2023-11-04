WATCH | Harmanpreet-Devine controversy ends with Mooney's 'scary joke'
Harmanpreet Kaur, who is known to torment bowlers with her marauding bat, had been involved in a fair share of controversies due to her disposition. Again, in the ongoing WBBL season, the veteran batter was involved in an altercation with Sophie Devine which grabbed a lot of headlines.
Melbourne Renegades Women had a shaky start after deciding to bat in the clash against Perth Scorchers Women and were reduced to 64/3 in nine overs. But Harmanpreet joined hands with Georgia Wareham to help their team pile 171 in 20 overs. Amidst the veteran batter’s unbeaten 52-run knock, it was Harmanpreet’s exchange with Devine which was the most talked about moment of the game and at which, Perth wicket-keeper Beth Mooney made a hilarious remark.
While Devine came steaming in to bowl the final delivery of the 16th over, Harmanpreet, who was at the striker’ end was getting into her stance. Nevertheless, the Perth skipper delivered the ball on the fifth stump. At this, Harmanpreet immediately stated to Devine and the umpire that she had not been ready to face the delivery. This resulted in a war of words between Harmanpreet and Devine. Eventually, the umpire deemed the delivery a dead ball. Mooney, who was standing at the stumps, seeing the lighter side of the whole incident jokingly said that she wouldn't know who would win a battle between Harmanpreet and Devine and claimed that the Indian skipper does scare her a bit.
"There's a bit of argy-bargy going on between Harmanpreet (Kaur) and Soph (Devine), and I'm actually not sure who would win that battle because Harmanpreet scares me a little bit," says Beth Mooney as she describes what's happening... 😅 #WBBL09 pic.twitter.com/LOpRPKetyg— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 3, 2023