WATCH | Harmanpreet-Devine controversy ends with Mooney's 'scary joke'

While Devine came steaming in to bowl the final delivery of the 16th over, Harmanpreet, who was at the striker’ end was getting into her stance. Nevertheless, the Perth skipper delivered the ball on the fifth stump. At this, Harmanpreet immediately stated to Devine and the umpire that she had not been ready to face the delivery. This resulted in a war of words between Harmanpreet and Devine. Eventually, the umpire deemed the delivery a dead ball. Mooney, who was standing at the stumps, seeing the lighter side of the whole incident jokingly said that she wouldn't know who would win a battle between Harmanpreet and Devine and claimed that the Indian skipper does scare her a bit.