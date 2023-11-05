More Options

IND vs SA | Twitter in splits as Jadeja's successful DRS appeal faces wrath of Rohit's sharp sarcasm

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Rohit Sharma was quick to play down Ravindra Jadeja's expert opinions when deliberating a DRS appeal

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has built a reputation for speaking his mind whether on the field or in press conferences and he presented another fine example on Sunday. The Indian skipper made a stinging comment when pestered by Ravindra Jadeja for DRS before obliging to the bowler's request.

South Africa proved to be no match for India's bowling prowess at Eden Gardens on Sunday as they quickly whittled to 40/5 in a challenging chase of 327. Mohammed Siraj kickstarted the collapse by scalping Quinton de Kock in his very first over before Ravindra Jadeja dealt severe damage by getting rid of Temba Bavuma and Heinrich Klaasen. While the former had his stumps broken by a jaffa, the latter's dismissal was not as clear-cut but led to another iconic Rohit Sharma stump-mic moment.

Jadeja fired in a quick 99 kph delivery to the explosive batter on the penultimate ball of the 13th over that pitched close to the crease around leg stump. The 32-year-old got down on his knees and attempted to sweep the ball away but was outdone by the spin away from his bat as the Kookaburra thumped into his pads, provoking the Men in Blue to go up in loud appeal. However, the umpire remained unmoved given the ball seemed to have pitched leg stump and the Indian players quickly got together in a huddle to discuss the possibility of DRS. Jadeja was immediately adamant that it was a straightforward dismissal as he animatedly explained to KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. The latter listened to his bowler for a couple of moments but quickly let his frustration overwhelm him, sharply remarking something along the lines of, "Yehi toh ek batsman hai (does he think he is the only batsman)" while pointing at Jadeja.

The skipper ended up taking the DRS nevertheless and much to Jadeja's relief it ended up being the right call, causing Klaasen to walk back to the pavilion. Twitterati was all laughs at the sarcastic jab by Rohit and flooded social media with their reactions to the incident.

