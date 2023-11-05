IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as India cement top-spot with 243-run embarrassment of Proteas

After opting to bat first, India immediately seized the initiative courtesy of a flying start by Rohit Sharma as the hosts raced to 61/0 halfway through the opening powerplay. By the time the skipper departed for a 24-ball 40, featuring six boundaries and two maximums, followed by Shubman Gill's departure in the 11th over, the score already read a formidable 93/2. Even though Keshav Maharaj took the leading role thereon with the pitch starting to turn square to strangle the scoring rate, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stayed put to build a partnership eventually worth 134 runs. The latter particularly struggled to score early on, reeling at 12 off 35 at one stage amidst a 15-over stint that only begot 60 runs, before stepping on the accelerator against the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. Ultimately dismissed for 77 off 87 balls, the stage was set for the Men in Blue at 227/3 with 13 overs remaining. Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking quietly while Suryakumar Yadav took on the role of aggressor with a quick cameo of 22 and eventually got to his record-leveling 49th ODI century in the penultimate over. A late burst from Ravindra Jadeja of 29 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 ensured the team had set a stiff target of 327.