IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as India cement top-spot with 243-run embarrassment of Proteas
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli's heroics confirmed India would end the round-robin phase as table toppers|
BCCI
India cruised to their eighth victory at World Cup 2023 by demolishing South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday. A Rohit Sharma blitz followed by Shreyas Iyer's half-century and Virat Kohli's 49th ODI ton helped set a target of 327 before Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Proteas batting lineup.
After opting to bat first, India immediately seized the initiative courtesy of a flying start by Rohit Sharma as the hosts raced to 61/0 halfway through the opening powerplay. By the time the skipper departed for a 24-ball 40, featuring six boundaries and two maximums, followed by Shubman Gill's departure in the 11th over, the score already read a formidable 93/2. Even though Keshav Maharaj took the leading role thereon with the pitch starting to turn square to strangle the scoring rate, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stayed put to build a partnership eventually worth 134 runs. The latter particularly struggled to score early on, reeling at 12 off 35 at one stage amidst a 15-over stint that only begot 60 runs, before stepping on the accelerator against the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen. Ultimately dismissed for 77 off 87 balls, the stage was set for the Men in Blue at 227/3 with 13 overs remaining. Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking quietly while Suryakumar Yadav took on the role of aggressor with a quick cameo of 22 and eventually got to his record-leveling 49th ODI century in the penultimate over. A late burst from Ravindra Jadeja of 29 runs at a strike rate of nearly 200 ensured the team had set a stiff target of 327.
In response, the signs of a collapse became imminent early on when the in-form Quinton de Kock chopped on a Mohammed Siraj delivery during the second over. Once Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami entered the attack towards the end of the powerplay, havoc ensued. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram fell victim to the duo in quick succession to leave Proteas in a spot of bother at 35/3 with 10 overs gone which soon became 40/5. The left-arm spinner assumed the protagonist's role thereon, using the dry surface to immaculate effect and ending with dreamy figures of 5/33. Kuldeep Yadav completed the demolition job with his second wicket of the night in the 28th over. South Africa had tumbled out for a score 83, with just four batsmen entering double digits and Marco Jansen top-scoring with a paltry knock of 14.
Power of Indian bowlers
Ravi Shastri said, "Indian bowlers not only challenging the batsman but the umpires as well and they're winning both the battles". pic.twitter.com/SZeCtuQIMe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023
Five wicket haul
RAVINDRA JADEJA BECOMES ONLY THE 2ND INDIAN SPINNER TO TAKE A FIVE WICKET HAUL IN THE WORLD CUP. pic.twitter.com/DezpbiMHf1— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023
Celebration
Rohit Sharma's celebration after a successful review 😭😭#INDvsSA #RohitSharmapic.twitter.com/ie2h0OFfTa— π (@NeyJr78) November 5, 2023
Brilliant decision
Rohit Sharma on deciding to take the review against Klassen:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023
"this is the only batsman left, let's take it"
- Goes on to take the review and it was out...!!!! pic.twitter.com/PG3JmnO4j9
Cleaned up
Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up Temba Bavuma.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 5, 2023
- Sir Jadeja magic at Eden gardens. pic.twitter.com/Qkujkn3aG0
Got him in the first over
SIRAJ GETS DE KOCK IN HIS FIRST OVER.....!!!! pic.twitter.com/c8N3uCe969— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 5, 2023
What a catch
Flying De Kock!!— Cricket Freak (@Cricjunction008) November 5, 2023
What a Catch 👏👏#INDvSA #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/yzvr7S1gBP
Decent cameo
Decent cameo from Surya Kumar Yadav.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 5, 2023
Very Well played Surya Dada. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/Z1CftT5ZPg
Congratulations
AB De Villiers congratulated Virat Kohli on his 49th century. pic.twitter.com/e2utfWV2yT— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 5, 2023
History created
CRAZY SCENES AT EDEN GARDENS...!!!!— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 5, 2023
The Moment Virat Kohli Created history, scored his 49th ODI Century - The GOAT. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iVdkgJiBr9