IND vs SA | Twitter in splits over Shami's sarcastic jab at South Africa's monstrous batting unit
Mohammed Shami was all smiles after another excellent performance on Sunday|
BCCI
When two titans clash, explosive fallout is inevitable and on Sunday it was Mohammed Shami who inflicted the damage both on and off the field. After he helped tumble South Africa out for 83, the pacer was quick to make a sharp remark about the sheer potency of the Indian bowling attack.
India remained unbeaten at World Cup 2023 with a massive 243-run win against South Africa at Eden Gardens and sealed the top spot in the round-robin phase with a game to spare. While the batting unit fulfilled its responsibility by setting a formidable target of 327, the bowling unit made sure the clash between the top two sides at the tournament was rendered a no-contest by running through the Proteas. The visitors were bowled out in just 27.1 overs for a paltry 83 and Mohammed Shami once again contributed significantly to his team's cause, scalping two crucial wickets in his four-over spell. However, the speedster saved his destructive best for the mic after the game.
During an interview in the post-match show, the veteran commented with a smirk, “Har baar 400 paar karne walo ka haal dekho (Look at the state of the ones crossing 400 every time”, provoking rapturous laughter from those around him. Shami was referring to South Africa's stellar batting form in the tournament with the side having already broken the record for most sixes in a World Cup campaign and crossing 350 four times in the previous seven games, including a record high of 428/5 against Sri Lanka.
Twitterati was all laughs over Shami's hilarious jab at fellow title contenders as they flooded social media with their reactions.
