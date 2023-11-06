IND vs SA | Twitter in splits over Shami's sarcastic jab at South Africa's monstrous batting unit

India remained unbeaten at World Cup 2023 with a massive 243-run win against South Africa at Eden Gardens and sealed the top spot in the round-robin phase with a game to spare. While the batting unit fulfilled its responsibility by setting a formidable target of 327, the bowling unit made sure the clash between the top two sides at the tournament was rendered a no-contest by running through the Proteas. The visitors were bowled out in just 27.1 overs for a paltry 83 and Mohammed Shami once again contributed significantly to his team's cause, scalping two crucial wickets in his four-over spell. However, the speedster saved his destructive best for the mic after the game.