SL vs BAN | Twitter goes berserk as Mushfiqur Rahim ends catch of tournament debate with absolute screamer

On the final ball of the first over, Perera, having scored a boundary off the fourth ball with the cover drive, went for the same shot on Shoriful Islam’s out-swinger pitched on good length. However, Perera got a thick outside edge upon being foxed by the extra bounce but the extremely wide line of the delivery made it seem the batter would walk away scot-free. Veteran wicket-keeper Rahim ensured that was not the case as he took a couple of steps to his left before throwing his body out at full stretch to latch on to the ball in front of first-slip, completing a breathtaking catch which is bound to be the leading contender for the catch of the tournament.