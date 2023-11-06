SL vs BAN | Twitter goes berserk as Mushfiqur Rahim ends catch of tournament debate with absolute screamer
Mushfiqur Rahim managed to translate his skills in training to the match in stunning fashion on Monday|
BCB
ICC World Cup 2023 has so far witnessed many players set the stage ablaze with phenomenal fielding displays. However, Mushfiqur Rahim took things up a notch in the encounter between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday and left the cricket fraternity in awe with his sensational catch.
Sri Lanka were put into bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, in a do-or-die clash to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The side would have been keen to get off to a great start given the surface is renowned for being batting-friendly but had their hopes shattered early on. Mushfiqur Rahim took a blinder of a catch to send Kusal Perera packing and help his team get the first breakthrough.
On the final ball of the first over, Perera, having scored a boundary off the fourth ball with the cover drive, went for the same shot on Shoriful Islam’s out-swinger pitched on good length. However, Perera got a thick outside edge upon being foxed by the extra bounce but the extremely wide line of the delivery made it seem the batter would walk away scot-free. Veteran wicket-keeper Rahim ensured that was not the case as he took a couple of steps to his left before throwing his body out at full stretch to latch on to the ball in front of first-slip, completing a breathtaking catch which is bound to be the leading contender for the catch of the tournament.
Rahim’s incredible grab created a lot of buzz on the internet and many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.
