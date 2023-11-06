SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Bangladesh dump Sri Lanka out of World Cup with clinical three-wicket win

After being put into bat by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Kusal Perera in the very first over. However, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis steadied the ship and led Sri Lanka to accumulate 52 runs in the first powerplay. Bangladesh clawed their way back into the contest by dismissing both set batters in the span of eight balls before Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka scored briskly to help their team reach a good position at 131/3 in 24 overs. Soon after, Bangladesh sent Samarawickrama and Angelo Mattews packing with the latter dismissed ‘Timed Out’ but Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva showed their might to propel the Lankan Lions over the mark of 200 in the 37th over. Though de Silva (34) was sent packing, Asalanka went on to notch up a magnificent century and courtesy of his 108-run knock, Mendis & co. posted 279 runs on the board.