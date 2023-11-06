More Options

SL vs BAN | Twitter reacts as Bangladesh dump Sri Lanka out of World Cup with clinical three-wicket win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Najmul Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan played pivotal roles in Bangladesh's successful run chase

Bangladesh snapped out of their six-match losing streak with a comprehensive win against Sri Lanka in Delhi on Monday. After restricting the Lankan Lions to 279 on a batting-friendly surface, Shakib Al Hasan & co. aced the run chase in 41.1 overs to win their second game of the tournament.

After being put into bat by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Kusal Perera in the very first over. However, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis steadied the ship and led Sri Lanka to accumulate 52 runs in the first powerplay. Bangladesh clawed their way back into the contest by dismissing both set batters in the span of eight balls before Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka scored briskly to help their team reach a good position at 131/3 in 24 overs. Soon after, Bangladesh sent Samarawickrama and Angelo Mattews packing with the latter dismissed ‘Timed Out’ but Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva showed their might to propel the Lankan Lions over the mark of 200 in the 37th over. Though de Silva (34) was sent packing, Asalanka went on to notch up a magnificent century and courtesy of his 108-run knock, Mendis & co. posted 279 runs on the board.

Chasing 280 on the batting-friendly surface, Bangladesh had a positive start, scoring 57 runs in the first 10 overs but lost both openers in the process. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan started the rebuild together and aggregated 66 runs in the next 10 overs, putting the chase back on track. The duo continued to dictate terms with the bat and notched up their respective half-centuries, helping the team breach the 200-run mark inside 30 overs. But soon after, Matthews sent both Shanto (90) and Shakib (82) back into the hut in successive overs to give Sri Lanka a ray of hope. Though Sri Lanka continued to chip away with wickets, the Bangla Tigers eventually crossed the line with three wickets to spare in 41.1 overs. With their second win of the tournament, Bangladesh have not only eliminated Sri Lanka from the World Cup but also kept their hopes of 2025 Champions Trophy qualification alive.



